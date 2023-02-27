Ukraine has received more crypto donations than Russia

According to Elliptic’s transaction analysis, the majority of the cryptocurrency assets, worth $212.1 million, were used to support Ukraine. Belarusian anti-government organizations, which are closely aligned with the Russian Federation, received only $0.7 million.

The report highlights that pro-Russia groups have raised roughly $4.8 million to fund the Russian military and affiliated militias. The authors note that over 10% of these donations originated from illicit sources, such as darknet markets, entities subject to sanctions, and vendors selling stolen credit card information.

Forklog’s coverage pointed out that less than 2% of the cryptocurrency donated to Ukraine came from illicit sources. Meanwhile, activists supporting Russia have ramped up their funding efforts, raising more Bitcoin and Ether in June than their Ukrainian counterparts. This trend has been observed since May 2022.

Ukraine’s military bills paid in crypto

Elliptic highlighted that the Ukrainian government in Kyiv has supported or initiated several cryptocurrency funding initiatives, which resulted in $83.3 million being held in its own wallets. Decentralized finance (defi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have played a significant role in facilitating crypto fundraising for Ukraine, attracting over $78 million in donations.