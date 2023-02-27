Solana gets trolled due to another network outage

The cryptocurrency Solana gets trolled as it suffers another major network outage. The effects of the same can also be seen in the price of the SOL token. This is also not the first time this is happening which makes the outage even worse as it further questions the reliability of the Solana network. Some crypto enthusiasts also tweeted that:

“How is this proof-of-stake blockchain in the top ten crypto list?”

What happened to Solana?

On 25th February, the Solana blockchain network started to face some major issues. The block finalization became slow, and at the same time, a lot of transaction failures were happening. When people took to Twitter, an official from Solana said that they were working to restart the network to fix a bug in the 1.14 version of Solana. The bug resulted in delayed block confirmations. And many are guessing that the block happened due to a “fat block” which clogged up the blockchain’s working.

This resulted in two major changes in the market. Firstly, Solana lost about 4% in the 7-day performance. Plus, its trading volume also dropped by 16% as users bought and sold only $500 million in Solana.

Solana’s bug track