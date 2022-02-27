Ukraine has targeted the crypto wallets of Russian politicians

Ukraine is looking into further ways to counter Russia’s onslaught on the country, including pursuing government officials’ cryptocurrency wallets. Ukrainian authorities are attempting to keep one step ahead of crypto-savvy Russian officials who may switch to digital money in order to avoid escalating financial isolation attempts against the Kremlin and its allies.

Wars can be fought on a variety of fronts, with no stone abandoned in the search for the most effective methods of obtaining the upper hand.

Ukraine exhibits inventiveness in this regard, as it uses traditional military tactics to combat Russia’s recent unjustified invasion.

The government, which boasts unrivaled military might, is now hellbent on harming Russian politicians by actively obtaining information on any digital wallets they may have.

Vice-Premier Mykhailo Fedorov declared on Saturday that the Ukrainian crypto community will reward anyone who provides information about their wallets.

The government has already started soliciting bitcoin donations on social media and has announced its need for help protecting against cyberattacks in online hacker forums.

Federov also stated that Ukraine is putting together an “IT army.”Russia’s doctrine of using digital assets and online tools to battle opponents has been in place for a long time, and the Ukrainian hope is that it will be turned back on them in a substantial way.

Sanctions are one of the most powerful tools at the United States and its Western allies’ disposal for influencing the conduct of countries they consider to be threats.

In this case, a reward for anyone who can offer information regarding Russian and Belarusian politicians’ crypto wallets could be a very powerful tool.

The rewards for politicians’ crypto wallet information would be paid by private donations rather than the Ukrainian government, according to Artem Afian, a Ukrainian attorney in charge of the project.

Afian did not reveal the total amount raised so far, but did say that donations were mostly made in Ether (ETH), but also Bitcoin (BTC), and other cryptocurrencies.

Ukraine’s actions show how cryptocurrency can traverse international borders and be used by both individuals seeking help and those attempting to avoid the law.

The main purpose is to mark these addresses as “unsafe” and discourage people and businesses from doing business with them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, is unlikely to be caught up in this snare. Putin is said to be adverse to technology and does not own a cellphone, according to reliable sources.

