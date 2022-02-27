VICE PRESIDENT ASKS FOR ELON MUSK HELP,NOW STARLINK SERVICES IN UKRAINE.

Elon Musk came out as a savior for the citizens of Ukraine at a crucial time. The CEO of SpaceX announces on Twitter to aid the citizens by providing Starlink services in Ukraine. The tweet reads “Starlink services is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route”. SpaceX plans to take thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit. It was in response to the First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

The Minister asked for Elon Musk’s help and in just 10 hours Elon replies with a positive announcement instead of being defensive to the situation. The tweet casually compares Musk’s world and the actual world “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

Elon Musk has been loudly supporting Ukraine in the ongoing war between the Russian dictatorship and Ukraine. A few days back Elon Musk came into the limelight for posting a controversial meme on Twitter. The meme mocks President Putin as a German dictator Adolf Hitler. Not as a shock, the meme got deleted for offending people.

This recent tweet won many hearts on Twitter. People all over appreciated Elon’s effort by not just making memes and tweeting rather actually coming out as support.

Great Power comes with Great Responsibility. Elon Musk activates starlink internet service in Ukraine…#UkraineRussiaWar#Starlink#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/6nhFIXHOu5 — Prince Kumar (@maihoonprinx) February 27, 2022

When famous personalities take step towards goodness it really does make a difference in society.

What – and I cannot emphasize this enough – a time to be alive. #Starlink #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/PIMc1wpIYX — Hipple 🚢🇺🇸 (@Navy_Hipple) February 26, 2022

The official page of Ukraine appreciates Elon’s attempt to make the things better.

Russia cut off Internet Services in Ukraine.

& Then Elon Musk send Internet Services in Space for Ukraine.

Unbelievable #Starlink#UkraineRussiaWar#ElonMusk Moral: Opportunity is many in your surroundings but you have to be ready to pick them. pic.twitter.com/fozyCPlrty — Subham (@Subham_at) February 27, 2022

Now that's pretty incredible yeh 👍👍👍for one person @elonmusk to make it happen within 10 hours while #worldleaders of countries are still scrambling to figure out since the past nearly 72 hrs now to how to prevent the #ukrainerussiacrisis from escalating further #Starlink pic.twitter.com/MqlM9b3xOH — Ramya Shetty (@ramyasworld19) February 26, 2022

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX providing satellite Internet access coverage. It offers services to 29 countries including Ukraine-as an emergency relief.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been badly affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest. It is a very common phenomenon when the ruling government shutdowns the internet connection in delicate situations like protests to restrict people from any kind of movement. Amidst the Russia and Ukraine war, the Russian government blocks the internet connection in Ukraine. The war brings out the worst in people. It is also the moment to remind ourselves of humanity.