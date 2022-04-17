Ukraine’s Richest Man Promises to Restore Destroyed Mariupol

Mariupol is a city in the Eastern European country of Ukraine that is currently under attack by their Eastern neighbours Russia. It is the tenth largest city of the country. Due to its close proximity to the Russian border, the city has always been exposed to potential threats and it has always been assumed that if any invasion by Russia was to happen, Mariupol would be the first large city to fall into Russian hands and destroyed by their army and government.

Rinat Leonidovych Akhmetov is a Ukrainian billionaire business tycoon born in Donetsk, Russia, another city that always been threatened by Russia forces for years due to the Crimean War. He founded a company called System Capital Management which is a Ukrainian financial and holding company established 22 years ago in 2000. He is also the president of the company. Currently his net worth stands at $5.6 billion USD but prior to the Russian military invasion, the man’s valuation stood at over $12 billion USD.

Mr. Akhmetov also owns and is the president of football club Shaktar Donetsk, the football club of his hometown and also one of the most popular and successful football teams from Ukraine. the situation of Shaktar Donetsk has been a peculiar one as the club has not played at their home stadium in years due to the battle of Crimea. Security forces forced them out of their own homes and the players and fans now have to make the hours long journey just to watch their football team play.

Mr. Akhmetov’s business empire has been crumpled by the war, but the proud Ukrainian has chosen to stay in the country and not flee to help and support his people and the military in all ways possible.

On the 11th of April, this year, the president of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Mariupol had been “completely destroyed” by the Russian army. The city has a long standing cultural and traditional importance.

Akhmetov told to the papers that the situation at the South Eastern city is nothing short of a global tragedy, but at the same time a great example of Heroism. He stated that to him and his people, the city of Mariupol will always be Ukrainian even if it falls to the hands of the Russians.

Mr. Akhmetov did visit Mariupol just under two months ago and interacted with many locals and has vowed to rebuild the city.