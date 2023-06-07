Ukrainian Schoolboy Sells Minecraft Server to Provide Home for Mother

A Ukrainian teenager’s fondness for Minecraft has transcended mere hobby status, as he has managed to purchase a house for his homeless mother with the profits from selling the server he ran from his bedroom.

Maksym Gavrylenko, a 17-year-old student at Lomond School, embarked on a project to create a server that would enable gamers from around the world to connect and play together.

Little did he know that this venture would transform into a profitable business, allowing him to fulfill his heartfelt desire to help his mother.

Having been displaced by the war, Maksym’s mother currently resides with friends in Portugal. However, she intends to relocate to be closer to her son.

While Maksym’s mother finds temporary shelter abroad, other family members remain in their war-ravaged homeland. His grandparents, who have spent their entire lives in Kyiv, chose not to leave, and his sister remained behind to support her partner, who enlisted to defend Ukraine.

Maksym expressed immense pride in his ability to turn his passion for Minecraft into a lucrative enterprise. The countless hours he dedicated to this project now seem justified, given his goal of purchasing a property for his mother.

The teenager acknowledged that he never anticipated making enough money from the sale of his gaming company to achieve this feat.

Initially, he and his friends embarked on this endeavor purely for enjoyment. However, with the guidance of his tech-savvy brother and support from his school, Maksym felt encouraged to explore the potential to turn it into something more significant.

In 2021, after relocating to Scotland, Maksym acquired an underutilized Minecraft server for £1,000. Over the following years, he and two friends made modifications that significantly boosted the server’s popularity, attracting a large influx of players.

Advertisers recognized the server’s appeal and became interested, further increasing its value. Consequently, a tech company made a lucrative offer, which Lomond School accepted in May of this year.

Ukrainian Teenager’s Server Sale Funds New Home

Maksym’s remarkable success story serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the transformative power of dedication and creativity. Despite his youth, he managed to leverage his passion for Minecraft into a thriving business, resulting in a life-changing opportunity for his mother.

This heartwarming tale underscores the potential hidden within our hobbies and the unforeseen possibilities that can emerge when we follow our passions.

Looking ahead, Maksym plans to use the proceeds from the sale to secure a new home for his mother, enabling her to rebuild her life in the proximity of her son. This act of kindness not only highlights the strong bond between a devoted son and his mother but also showcases the resilience and determination of a young individual who seized an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those he loves.

After experiencing his first taste of entrepreneurial success, Maksym is eager to further expand his knowledge by pursuing higher education. He has applied to a combination of universities in both the United Kingdom and overseas, aiming to broaden his understanding of business.

Maksym, currently a student at Helensburgh’s Lomond School in Argyll and Bute, expressed his longstanding interest in business, citing his previous experiences working as a part-time translator and writer in Ukraine.

Alongside his passion for gaming, he found great enjoyment in the entrepreneurial aspects of his recent project. In light of this, he has submitted applications to universities worldwide with a focus on studying business management.

While Maksym’s preferred choice of university is located in England, he remains open to opportunities both within the UK and beyond. He aspires to gain further expertise in the field of business, fueling his ambition to embark on new ventures and make a lasting impact.

Johanna Urquhart, the principal of Lomond School, expressed awe at Maksym’s remarkable achievements, describing them as “absolutely incredible.” She firmly believes that this recent success story is just the beginning for Maksym, anticipating further remarkable business ventures from him in the future.

