Under Armour, the renowned athletic apparel company, is undergoing a significant restructuring as it grapples with plummeting sales in its largest market, North America. The company recently announced a 10% decline in North American sales and anticipates further deterioration throughout the fiscal year. This article delves into the factors behind Under Armour’s struggles, the details of its restructuring plan, and the implications for its future.

Sales Decline and Profit Erosion

Under Armour’s fiscal fourth quarter revealed a troubling picture, with sales dropping to $1.33 billion, a 5% decrease from the previous year’s $1.4 billion. The company’s net income plummeted by over 96%, from $170.6 million (38 cents per share) to a mere $6.6 million (2 cents per share). Despite surpassing Wall Street expectations on adjusted earnings per share (11 cents vs. 8 cents expected), the overall financial health remains precarious.

Restructuring Plan and Job Cuts

To address these challenges, Under Armour has outlined a broad restructuring plan, which includes an unspecified number of job cuts. This restructuring is projected to cost between $70 million and $90 million, a portion of which will be allocated for employee severance and benefits. However, the company has not disclosed the exact number of employees affected.

CEO Kevin Plank’s Response

Founder and CEO Kevin Plank attributes the disappointing quarter to a combination of factors, including diminished wholesale demand and inconsistent business execution. Plank acknowledges that the company had deviated from its core strengths, particularly in men’s apparel, leading to a weakened brand perception and increased promotional activities. He emphasizes the need to refocus on men’s apparel while maintaining attention on footwear and women’s business.

As part of the restructuring, Plank plans to reduce the number of product styles by approximately 25% over the next 18 months. Additionally, he aims to streamline the product development cycle, reducing the time from concept to market from 18 months to between 6 and 12 months. This acceleration is crucial in maintaining competitiveness in the fast-paced 2024 retail landscape.

Plank stresses the importance of eliminating unnecessary complexity within the company. He plans to streamline operations, reduce silos, and ensure that every employee’s work aligns with Under Armour’s primary objective: selling more shirts and shoes. Plank believes that the company has been spread too thin, with too many products and initiatives diluting its focus.

Following the earnings report, Under Armour’s shares initially dropped significantly in pre-market trading but later rebounded, rising over 2% during morning trading. This volatility reflects investor uncertainty about the company’s ability to navigate its current challenges and successfully implement its restructuring plan.

The recent departure of CEO Stephanie Linnartz, a former executive from Marriott, marks another shift in Under Armour’s leadership. Linnartz had made significant changes to the company’s C-suite and attempted to pivot the brand towards athleisure, targeting the lucrative women’s market. However, Plank is now redirecting focus back to core men’s apparel, aiming to rectify the brand’s perceived commoditization.

Under Armour’s current predicament underscores the difficulties faced by retail companies in a dynamic market environment. The restructuring plan, with its focus on operational efficiency and core product lines, represents a significant effort to revive the brand. However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. As Under Armour navigates this turbulent period, its ability to streamline operations, refocus on core strengths, and adapt to market demands will be critical in determining its future success.