Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has recently unveiled its substantial investment in Chubb Limited, ending months of speculation. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate disclosed its holding of 25.9 million shares worth $6.72 billion as of March 31. This revelation came after Berkshire requested confidential treatment from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) during the last two quarters of 2023. This article explores the details and implications of this strategic move by Berkshire Hathaway.

Chubb Limited

Chubb Limited, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is a prominent player in the global insurance market. Acquired by ACE Limited in January 2016 for $29.5 billion, the merger created the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, which now operates under the Chubb name. The company’s North American operations are based in Warren, New Jersey.

Operating in 54 countries and territories, Chubb offers a diverse range of insurance products, including commercial property and personal casualty insurance, personal and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance. This broad portfolio caters to a wide variety of clients, reinforcing Chubb’s position as a leader in the insurance industry.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Strategic Investment

Berkshire Hathaway’s decision to invest heavily in Chubb aligns with its longstanding emphasis on the insurance sector. Insurance is a cornerstone of Berkshire’s business, as highlighted by Warren Buffett at the company’s annual shareholder conference. The conglomerate’s operating profit surged by 39% to $11.22 billion from the previous year, driven by a remarkable 185% year-over-year increase in insurance underwriting earnings, which rose from $911 million to $2.6 billion.

Berkshire’s insurance portfolio includes well-known entities such as GEICO, which contributed $10.2 billion in revenues and $1.9 billion in profits last quarter. The addition of Chubb to its holdings further strengthens Berkshire’s position in the insurance market, reflecting Buffett’s confidence in the sector’s long-term potential.

The Importance of Confidentiality

Berkshire Hathaway’s request for confidential treatment from the SEC underscores the strategic nature of its investment decisions. While it is not common for Berkshire to seek such secrecy, the conglomerate has done so in the past. For instance, in 2020, Berkshire kept its purchases of Chevron and Verizon stocks confidential.

The SEC mandates periodic disclosure of significant transactions to promote transparency. However, certain transactions may contain commercially sensitive information that could compromise a company’s competitive advantage if made public. The SEC’s rules allow companies to redact non-crucial sensitive information, balancing transparency with the need to protect competitive interests.

Chubb’s recent involvement in providing a $91.6 million appeal bond for former President Donald Trump in his defamation case with writer E. Jean Carroll has attracted significant attention. This case highlights Chubb’s role in supporting the rule of law, regardless of the contentious nature of the claims involved. CEO Evan Greenberg defended the decision in a letter to investors, brokers, and clients, emphasizing that the company does not make judgments about the claims but upholds its commitment to legal processes.

Greenberg acknowledged the polarizing and emotional aspects of the case and the defendant, but reiterated Chubb’s dedication to its principles. The bond enables Trump to appeal the $83.3 million verdict and prevents Carroll from immediately collecting the sum. However, Chubb declined to underwrite a nearly $500 million appeal bond for Trump’s New York civil fraud case, highlighting the company’s selective approach to such matters.

Berkshire Hathaway’s substantial investment in Chubb Limited underscores Warren Buffett’s continued faith in the insurance sector. The strategic move to acquire 25.9 million shares worth $6.72 billion solidifies Chubb as Berkshire’s ninth largest holding. This investment, coupled with Berkshire’s robust insurance portfolio, reflects the conglomerate’s commitment to leveraging the long-term potential of the insurance industry. As Berkshire navigates the complexities of confidentiality and strategic investments, its focus on core business principles and market opportunities remains unwavering.