Nintendo facing trouble bringing back its server after taking it down

Due to Nintendo taking down its servers and seemingly not being able to bring them up, an old Nintendo exclusive was shut down early. The first-ever free-to-play Nintendo game was published in 2014. Unfortunately, a historic game did not go along with a historic event for Nintendo. Since Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros., Yoshi’s New Island, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Mario Golf: World Tour, and other new titles were released in 2014, it was truly a fantastic and noteworthy year for Nintendo game releases. Steel Diver: Sub Wars was not a famous title. This is the free-to-play game described earlier, which, although being mostly unknown to most people, has had a lasting impression on Nintendo history.

Nintendo had stated back in March 2023 that the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo 3DS was closing, meaning that both the game and its DLC will no longer be accessible for purchase. This is not going to happen until much later in the year, but the game has already vanished.

End of the Line: Nintendo Officially Declares ‘Steeldriver Subwars’ Game Over – No Chance of Recovery After Lengthy Offline Period

As you may recall, the online servers of the game were pulled offline for “emergency maintenance” on September 4 of last year. It never returned to the internet after that. After all this time, Nintendo has announced this week that the game is finished. It claims there is “no hope of recovery.” However, it doesn’t explain why. Still, there’s probably little to no need to keep beating the game with a hammer and wrench in order to prolong its life a few months, especially because servers are presumably dead to begin with, given that online play for all 3DS titles is scheduled to expire on April 8.

Since February 14, 2014, when the new Nintendo 3-DS game “Steeldriver Subwars” was published, we have been able to handle urgent maintenance between September 4 and 2023. We regret any inconvenience, but we do not want one that is capable of recovering! According to Nintendo, the service was eventually canceled. We kindly request your understanding and apologies for any difficulty that our Steeldriver Subwars clients may have experienced. I am grateful for Steeldriver Subwars’ tenacity.

Emergency Maintenance on ‘Steeldriver Subwars’ – Service Discontinued, No Chance of Recovery

“We have been doing emergency maintenance on the Nintendo 3DS program “Steeldriver Subwars,” which was launched on February 14, 2014, starting on September 4, 2023. We regret any trouble this may have caused, but there is no chance of recovery. The Nintendo states, “The service has stopped. We kindly request your patience and apologies for any trouble this may have caused Steeldriver Subwars clients. We appreciate your ongoing support of Steeldriver Subwars.”

It’s important to note that the message above is a translation because the original is in Japanese. Important context and meaning can occasionally be lost in translation. We’ll make sure to update the story if new details or a more accurate translation become available.