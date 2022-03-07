Internet backbone provider, Cogent severs ties with Russia

An internet backbone provider that is known to route data between intercontinental connections has reportedly cut off ties with customers in Russia. This severance takes place following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24. This provider is the company based in the United States, Cogent Communications. The company wrote a letter to customers in Russia regarding the severance citing the motives behind them to be “economic sanctions and “the increasingly uncertain security situation.”

According to a report, Cogent, which serves customers across 50 countries, is one of the largest internet backbone providers. Cogent mentioned that they had terminated their contracts with many Russian customers, which also included many high-profile companies of the country. According to an internet analyst at Kentik, Doug Madory, one of these customers is the state-backed telecom giant, Rostelecom. He also mentioned Yandex, a Russian search engine, along with the country largest carriers, VEON and MegaFon.

Madory specified that Cogent severing ties with Russia would mostly result in slower connectivity. Nevertheless, it would not lead to a complete disconnection of Russians from the internet. In turn, the traffic from Cogent’s previous customer’s would redirect to other providers in Russia.

The director of cybersecurity at digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, Eva Galperin took to twitter to express her views.

WTF Cogent? Cutting Russians off from internet access cuts them from off from sources of independent news and the ability to organize anti-war protests. Don't do Putin's dirty work for him. https://t.co/uqbgOFYWX9 — Eva (@evacide) March 4, 2022

Other Criticisms:

There has been a wave of criticisms directed at Cogent’s decision to disconnect from Russia. Digital rights activitists are arguing that severance of these ties could mostly affect civilians. The civilians in Russia would be unable to access crucial information regarding the ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

The executive director of Russia’s Internet Protection Society, Mikhail Klimarev conveyed a message to people all around. He said that turning off the internet in the country would mean cutting off 140 million people from some real information.

“There will be no Internet — all people in Russia will only listen to propaganda,” The Post quoted Klimarev as saying.

The Chief Executive of Cogent Communications, Dave Schaeffer revealed in a statement that it was not their intention to cause harm. He stated clearly that the company does not want to prevent the Russian civilians from using the internet. Cogent’s agenda is simply to control the government of Russia from using their network for propaganda and cyberattacks.

Cogent Communications cutting off connections with Russian civilians is only one of the results of the economic sanctions. Among other developments, social media sites like Facebook and Youtube placed restrictions on its use in Russia. Along with it, payment platforms like Google and Apple pay stopped their operations in Russia. These are only a few examples out of many of the steps taken by international companies in Russia.