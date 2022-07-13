Uniswap liquidity provider loses $8 million in a phishing attack

Uniswap is the largest decentralized exchange in the market right now. The 24-hour volume on the platform is more than $200 million, and its native token has a market cap of $4.1 billion. A lot of token issuers add liquidity to their token on the platform. And recently, one such liquidity provider on Uniswap lost $8 million to a phishing attack. The hacker stole the funds from a wallet that supposedly belonged to the liquidity provider.

Uniswap liquidity provider loses $8 million

A smart contract security firm PeckShiefd informed that a phishing tactic was implemented on the liquidity provider to which he fell prey. This enabled the hacker to steal 7,500 Ethereum, which roughly adds up to $8 million. The hacker used a fake airdrop on Uniswap as bait to lure the victim and get the necessary access to do the hack. As soon as the liquidity provider took the bait and claimed the airdrop, he simultaneously used a smart contract that gave the hacker access to his wallet.

After this, the hacker quickly swapped the funds and used a mixer, Tornado Cash, to hide the footprints of the funds. So, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, to trace the funds.

Why are phishing attacks so powerful?

Phishing attacks use social engineering to let users hear or read what they want. In this case, it was an airdrop for a liquidity provider; for someone else, it could be an email from their boss. Whatever the case is, a phishing attack is engineered in such a way that users are inclined to click on a link, attached doc, or some other file out of instinct. The lack of social awareness and not trying proactively to avoid getting hacked makes phishing even more dangerous.

So, it is essential to be super cautious before clicking any email or downloading a document you received by mail or see on any website. A single click could give the hacker access to all your information, passwords, and confidential data. Always do your due diligence before complying with any request that involves money or highly sensitive data.

