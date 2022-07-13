Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign Gets Delayed

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Delays Release from Season 2 The developers from 343 Industries have determined that the Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Mode will not be ready and will be ready for its July 2022 release. Where Season 2 started on May 3, 2022, and Halo Infinite campaign co-op was supposed to be launched alongside Season 2. 343 Industries is now targeting a later-in-season launch instead, not planning on pushing it to Season 3, where Forge Mode is set to be launched. Even with delays, 343 Industries insists the Halo Infinite co-op campaign mode is still going to be officially available in July, but their target release date has been pushed.

The news comes in a new development update for Halo Infinites, in which developer 343 Industries has broken down current high-priority issues impacting Halo Infinites, what fans can expect from the game’s second multiplayer season, and updates regarding co-op and Forge.

PSA: The team is still working on our upcoming #HaloInfinite network co-op Insider flight build. While we always said our "target was the week of July 11", many sites reported it simply as "starting July 11." Still hoping for this week, but it will not start today. (1/3) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 11, 2022

