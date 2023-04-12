United States has begun examining potential artificial intelligence policies, including ChatGPT.

Washington D.C. – The United States has taken a significant step towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI), with the government beginning a study to explore possible rules to govern AI technologies, similar to ChatGPT.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a federal organization inside the US Department of Commerce that develops and promotes standards and technology to improve economic growth, is leading the investigation, which was announced on Monday.

AI is rapidly advancing and is already being used in various industries, including healthcare, finance, and transportation. However, the lack of a regulatory framework to govern AI has raised concerns about its ethical implications and potential misuse.

Because ChatGPT has become the fastest- growing consumer application in history with over 100 million monthly active users, it has garnered the attention of U.S. lawmakers. ChatGPT is an AI software that recently caught the public’s attention for its capacity to write responses swiftly to a wide range of queries.

The study will focus on developing guidelines for managing risks associated with AI and establishing technical standards to ensure that AI systems are safe, reliable, and trustworthy. The NIST will work with industry, academia, and government agencies to identify best practices for the design, development, and deployment of AI.

The NIST Director, James K. Olthoff, stated that the goal of the study is to create a comprehensive framework that can be used to evaluate and manage AI risks. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the development and deployment of AI is consistent with American values and norms.

The study’s announcement comes at a time when several countries are working to regulate AI technologies. The European Union recently proposed a new law, the Artificial Intelligence Act, that would impose strict regulations on the development and use of AI.

The US study is part of the government’s broader effort to address emerging technologies’ regulatory challenges. The government has established several initiatives to promote the responsible development of emerging technologies, including the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office and the Emerging Technologies Interagency Policy Coordination Committee.

The study is expected to be completed within the next year, and its recommendations will inform future policy decisions regarding the regulation of AI in the United States. The United States has long been at the forefront of technological innovation, and AI is no exception. ChatGPT, the language model developed by OpenAI and widely regarded as one of the most advanced AI systems in the world, is an example of the potential of AI to transform various industries. However, with the rapid advancements in AI, the lack of regulatory oversight has become a major concern. There are fears that AI systems may discriminate against certain groups or be used in ways that violate privacy or other fundamental rights. The study’s focus on developing technical standards for AI systems is particularly important as it could help establish a level of consistency and accountability in the development and deployment of AI technologies. The study could also help build trust in AI systems by ensuring that they are safe and reliable. AI experts, who see it as a positive step towards creating a regulatory framework for AI, have welcomed the announcement of the study. However, some experts have cautioned that the study must strike the right balance between regulation and innovation. There are concerns that overly restrictive regulations could stifle innovation and hinder the growth of the AI industry in the United States. Despite these concerns, the study is seen as a critical first step toward regulating AI in the United States. Policymakers and stakeholders across various industries will closely watch the recommendations of the study which could influence the future of AI regulation in the country.

As questions loom about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) systems on national security and education, the Biden administration said Tuesday it is seeking public comments.

