How can homemakers with no income get a term Insurance plan?

Introduction

As the first rays of the morning sun illuminate the cozy kitchen, we witness a homemaker hard at work whipping up a delicious breakfast for her family. The sizzle of the pan, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, and the sound of her children’s laughter fill the air, creating a symphony of love and warmth.

But amidst this idyllic scene, a question lingers in the homemaker’s mind – what would happen to her family if she were no longer there? Who would provide for them, protect them, and ensure their future is bright and secure?

Enter the world of term insurance, a safety net for those who want to protect their loved ones from the unexpected. But can a homemaker with no income obtain term insurance? The answer is a resounding yes! Join us on this journey as we explore the options available to homemakers, from the benefits of term insurance to the process of obtaining it.

Will this homemaker take the first step toward securing her family’s future? Will she be able to navigate the complex world of insurance? Only time will tell. Tune in to find out as we bring you the gripping tale of how homemakers with no income can get term insurance.

Term insurance for homemakers

A survey revealed that close to 90% of women across various Indian states partake in unpaid domestic work.

Until recently, homemakers’ contributions to the economy were overlooked due to the focus on monetary measures like GDP. This led to them only being covered under their spouse’s term plan. However, homemakers’ intangible contributions directly affect productivity.

With childcare being primarily taken care of by mothers and homemakers, their absence can be a huge loss for their dependents. Empowering homemakers with an independent policy is a way of recognizing their efforts and sacrifices. It is also important for them to leave a legacy behind for their dependents. This step acknowledges the unpaid care and work that fuels the entire household but often goes unrecognised.

Homemakers may not directly contribute to finances, but they support the financial infrastructure of the family. Their loss impacts the family’s finances, job choices, and even relocation or paid childcare. The loss of a homemaker is equivalent to the loss of an earning member.

And therefore, a common query that we get at Ditto is – “If I’m a homemaker, can I buy insurance?” OR “Can I buy term insurance for my wife?”

And look, we know it’s not quite possible to assess the financial share of a homemaker, but she still CAN get a term plan.

Yes, you can get a term insurance plan for your wife.

But keep in mind – her cover amount will be capped at ₹50 lakhs.

Why?

That’s because – as a homemaker, she doesn’t have an active income source.

Also, a few companies have started to extend policies to single homemakers, even without an income. But here’s the catch – your income will depend on the surrogate/collateral proofs. Say, things like a car, credit card, or even a SIP.

For instance, if you have a car worth ₹3 lakhs, the insurer will calculate your income based on a predetermined multiplier and then extend a policy.

Looking at the rising inflation rates – it's only prudent to be doubly insured.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the journey of how homemakers with no income can get term insurance may seem daunting, but it is a path worth taking. With the right information, resources, and determination, anyone can access this critical safety net and secure their family’s future. So let this be a call to action for all homemakers out there – take control of your destiny, educate yourself on the options available, and never give up. Because when it comes to protecting those we love, there is no challenge too great.

FAQ

Can a homemaker convert their term insurance policy into a different type of life insurance policy in the future?

Homemakers can convert their term insurance policy into a different type of life insurance policy in the future, which is known as a conversion option. This allows them to switch to permanent insurance without a medical examination. The specifics of the conversion option can vary by provider and policy terms.

Are there any exclusions or limitations in term insurance policies that homemakers should be aware of?

Homemakers should be aware that term insurance policies may have exclusions or limitations, such as suicide within the first two years, hazardous activity-related deaths, and pre-existing medical conditions. It’s crucial to review policy terms and disclose any relevant information to the provider.

Can a homemaker take a joint term insurance policy with their spouse, and what are the advantages and disadvantages of doing so?

Homemakers can opt for a joint-term insurance policy with their spouse. The advantage is a higher coverage amount for a lower premium, ensuring both spouses are covered. The downside is that the payout is typically made only once, leaving the surviving spouse without coverage. Divorce or separation can also complicate the division of the policy.

Can a homemaker get term insurance policies that offer additional riders, such as accidental death benefit, disability cover, or waiver of premium?

Homemakers can get term insurance policies with additional riders such as accidental death benefits, disability cover, or waiver of premium. These riders offer extra coverage but can increase the premium. Careful evaluation of the benefits and costs of each rider is important before adding them to the policy.

