Univariety secured $1.1M from online giant Info Edge

Univariety, an education technology platform, has now secured $1.1 million from India’s premier online giant Info Edge. This is the second investment that Info Edge has led in the Hyderabad based startup Univariety in a span of two years.

Info Edge is one of India’s largest online classified companies in recruitment, real estate, matrimony, and education services with multiple leading sites like 99acres, Naukri.com, and JeevanSathi.

This primary funding will be going to be used by the Univariety for business growth, with a focus on product development, scaling up its alumni platform for schools, and deeper brand building. The products will be unique and will support the students and parents in making crucial decisions.

Hitesh Oberoi, Co-Promoter, MD, and CEO, Info Edge says, “India is witnessing a growing need for students to make more informed choices about their future. Univariety has succeeded in making career guidance mainstream in K-12 education by partnering with hundreds of top schools. The next phase of career guidance is about preparing students for the skills and careers of the 21st century, many of which don’t even exist today. Univariety is positioned to impact how Indian students face global competition beyond just college admissions. We believe it is ‘Career Guidance 2.0’.”

