Google Rolls Out Tool To Facilitate Online Teaching

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, announced the release of Teach from Home, a “tools and resources hub” to facilitate online learning. As COVID19 has left an unprecedented number of students unable to attend physical classes and lectures, educators are faced with the burden of providing quality remote teaching at large scales.

We’re rolling out Teach from Home, a tools & resources hub to help teachers continue teaching during school closures. We’re also establishing a $10M Distance Learning fund to support orgs that help remove barriers for students learning remotely. #COVID19https://t.co/bM7fD4f4oU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 20, 2020

The offering by Google for Education will provide information, tips, training and tools to assist educators, many of whom may be new to the process. The hub has been developed with the support of UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education.

Google has provided several tools and instruments to ease the transition for students and teachers alike. Premium G Suite features have been offered free of cost to schools through 1st July 2020. The company has also curated a collection of training material and useful apps in order to provide users with the capabilities to offer unhindered tutoring.

Google has further announced that they will be establishing a $10M Distance Learning Fund with the aim of supporting organizations removing barriers to remote learning, beginning with a $1M grant to Khan Academy.

Teach From Home is currently available in English. Downloadable toolkits will also be available in Danish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Polish.

