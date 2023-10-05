University of Utah to give 100 free Pickup Trucks to the college football team

In the ever-evolving landscape of college athletics, the NCAA’s groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules have ushered in a new era, granting student-athletes the opportunity to capitalize on their personal brand. While these regulations may seem fresh, the notion of college athletes receiving extravagant gifts, including cars, dates back decades—a tale that resonates with the story of football prodigy Eric Dickerson in 1979.

Fast forward to today, and the NIL rules have paved the way for a monumental shift. The latest chapter unfolds in the University of Utah’s football program, where every scholarship athlete is set to cruise into the future behind the wheel of a brand-new Ram 1500 Big Horn.

The genesis of this automotive upgrade lies in the launch of FTW 360 (For the Win 360), a cutting-edge video app tailored to cater to NIL NCAA collectives. As part of this innovative initiative, scholarship football players at the University of Utah will soon find themselves in the driver’s seat of a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn pickup, complete with the stylish blacked-out Night Edition package.

What does the 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn offer?

The 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn is a versatile full-size pickup truck catering to diverse driver needs. It comes in Regular Cab (seating three) and Crew Cab (seating five) configurations. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine (305 hp) and an optional 5.7L V8 engine (395 hp), both mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, it offers choice and performance. While rear-wheel drive is standard, four-wheel drive is optional. With a maximum towing capacity of 8,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 2,300 pounds, it’s a workhorse.

Standard features include 18-inch aluminum wheels, blacked-out grille and bumpers, fog lights, power windows and locks, cruise control, air conditioning, and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Optional features range from 20-inch wheels to a panoramic sunroof and advanced safety tech like blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning. Fuel-efficient, with an estimated 20 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, it’s a practical choice for students. The Ram 1500 Big Horn excels as an all-around vehicle for transportation, cargo capacity, affordability, and safety, making it an ideal companion for student life.

Terms and Eligibility

Remarkably, nearly 100 of these Ram trucks are slated to join the university’s fleet, managed and leased by a fleet management company. Generous donors have stepped up to shoulder the lease and insurance costs of these high-powered vehicles, with one condition—a firm commitment to academic success and continued eligibility on the field.

So, what does it take for a student-athlete to qualify for this automotive privilege? Well, they need not possess a Heisman Trophy or an All-American title; a clean driving record and a willingness to promote awareness of the collective suffice. While these athletes will be encouraged to give back to their communities, the act remains optional, emphasizing the program’s focus on empowerment rather than obligation.

In terms of monetary value, the fleet of Rams represents a staggering donation surpassing the $5 million mark by FTW360. These trucks may not sport the Utah-themed wraps seen in the promotional material, but with the Night Edition package offering five distinct colors on the Big Horn trim, players may find themselves embarking on a quest to locate their individual Rams amidst the crowded parking lots of practice facilities.

As the NCAA continues to adapt to the ever-shifting landscape of college sports, one thing is abundantly clear: the NIL era has opened doors that were once firmly shut. Now, student-athletes not only pursue victory on the field but also seize opportunities that redefine their college experience, one pickup truck at a time.