How To Farm Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077

Are you itching to become a legendary figure in Night City, decked out with all the coolest gear and gadgets Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer? Well, then you better start building your Street Cred. In Cyberpunk 2077, Street Cred is like your reputation score, and it’s the key to unlocking some of the game’s most impressive toys. While it may seem like a daunting task, fear not, because we’ve got a simple guide to help you farm Street Cred efficiently, even if you’re just starting out.

Understanding Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077

Before we dive into the nuances of farming Street Cred, let’s understand what it’s all about. Street Cred is one of the essential aspects of your progression in Cyberpunk 2077, right up there with leveling up. While it won’t give your character V any superhuman abilities, it’s the gateway to acquiring the game’s most sought-after weapons and gear. So, if you want to be the edgiest Night City denizen, you need to up your Street Cred game.

Farming Street Cred is a breeze, especially if you know when and where to start. After the intense Relic heist at the end of Act 1, you’re set to begin your Street Cred journey. Thanks to the 2.0 update, the game now scales enemy difficulty with your character’s level, which means you won’t get obliterated in one shot during a fight with Militech or the Valentinos downtown.

The Top Methods for Farming Street Cred

Now that you’re ready to boost your Street Cred, let’s look at the top methods to do it quickly and efficiently.

NCPD Scanner Hustles: These are your go to for Street Cred farming. All around Night City, you’ll find numerous NCPD gigs marked on your map. These missions are usually short and sweet, taking about a minute to complete. Plus, they come with a nice loot stash to raid. While you’re at it, you can take out some gang members, which also helps increase your Street Cred. Cyberpsycho Sightings: These missions are a bit longer but totally worth it. They might not be as action-packed as NCPD Scanner Hustles, but taking down cyberpsychos non-lethally nets you a decent chunk of XP, Eddies (in-game currency), and of course, Street Cred. To maximize efficiency, try to tackle these in between NCPD Scanner Hustles. Fixer Gigs: These gigs reward you with significant Street Cred gains. They might take a little longer to complete compared to NCPD Scanner Hustles and Cyberpsycho Sightings, but the rewards are usually well worth the effort. If you want a hefty boost to your Street Cred, prioritize these gigs.

Other Areas to Farm

In the past, players could only clear gang activities in areas that matched their character’s level. But with the 2.0 update, you can venture into downtown Night City and even Pacifica straight after the Konpeki Plaza heist. This means you can start taking down criminals and gaining Street Cred right away. While taking out enemies does earn you some Street Cred, we recommend focusing on completing Scanner Hustles for the most significant rewards.

Keep in mind that NCPD Scanner Hustles do not respawn, and once you complete them, they’re gone for good. So, make sure to tackle as many as possible while they’re available to maximize your Street Cred growth. With this approach, you’ll see your Street Cred soar faster than your character levels up.

Building Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077 might sound like a daunting task, but with the right strategies, it becomes a breeze. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned Night City veteran, these methods are sure to help you unlock the coolest gear and gadgets the game has to offer. So, get out there, complete those missions, and make a name for yourself in the neon-soaked streets of Cyberpunk 2077. It won’t be long before you’re the talk of the town, with all the Street Cred you could ever want!