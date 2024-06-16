Are you eager to take a sneak preview of the newest member of the Samsung family? Welcome to the amazing world of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and what it has in store for you now that it is out of the blocks.

A Glimpse into the Past

In October last year, Samsung released the Galaxy S23 FE as it is a more affordable phone than the Galaxy S23. To be fair, the S23 FE was a decent phone but it failed to make an statement in the sea of mid tier smartphones. But guess what? Samsung is back and it is time for Galaxy S24 FE to create turbulence in the market!

Leaks and Sneak Peeks

Thanks to a highly popular smartphone leaker by the name of @OnLeaks, we now have as many views as we can ask on the Galaxy S24 FE. The leaks accompanied with GizNext reveal not only 3D renders, but even a video with the upcoming phone. It has a fairly similar look to the Galaxy S24, though some are different since this is a cheaper phone.

One common shift is the relocation of the SIM card slot. In the S24 FE version, it is located at the top of the smartphone, whereas in the Galaxy S24 version, it can be found to the right of the USB-C port at the smartphone’s base. It seems that Samsung wanted to play Hide and Seek with the SIM card tray! This change is really not a surprise. Samsung also followed the same strategy with regard to the S23 FE, by shifting the SIM card slot from the S23.

Bigger and Better Display

Now, let’s talk screens. According to GizNext the OLED measurement on the Galaxy S24 FE will probably be higher and could be a 6. 65-inch screen. To put this in perspective, the S23 FE has a 6. 4 inches just makes them larger than the 6-inch Galaxy S23. 1-inch display. Thus, if this rumor is telling the truth once again, we’re in for a treat, with the car having lots of interior space, and a stupendous 6. 65-inch Super AMOLED display. Imaging it being the same as moving from a home television set to get a full sized theatre screen!

Camera Upgrades

Camera lovers, rejoice! For the cameras, let’s not forget the previous devices that Samsung released which have the same model number, the Galaxy S24 FE is also expected to pack a triple rear camera with a 50MP primary lens. We do not know all the specifications of the other cameras as of yet, but a 50MP lens for this model may sound good for getting that perfect shot.

Inside Look

But what fuels this new device? We know that Samsung’s S24 FE is expected to be released soon and there have been rumoured that the gadget will use the Exynos 2400 chipset in some regions. This is like replacing your car’s standard engine with a new one, with built-in turbo—expect your computer to operate in a better way, especially when working on multiple applications at one time.

Sleek and Slim Design

The Galaxy S24 FE is also anticipated to feature a 6.6-inch display, be 162mm in width and 77mm in height. Les for inject plate of 3mm and it should only measure 8mm in thickness. That’s a tad slim down as compared to the S23 FE that has a thickness of 8. Actually it is only 2mm thick but not as slim as Galaxy S24 which comes with an impressive thickness of only 7. 6mm. One can compare it to a thin crust pizza to a normal pizza, it tastes same but just slightly less on calories!

Battery Life

That said, even as it betters the S24 FE in the slim design department, don’t expect the battery size to be radically overhauled; perhaps, it will retain the 4,500mAh capacity. This should provide enough juice to effectively support your all-day requirement, be it videos streaming, gaming, or simply Instagramming.

Confirming the Rumors

These leaks and rumors got more credibility when the S24 FE was found in One UI test build. This virtually guarantees that Samsung is in the process of developing this new model and you should expect more official releases soon!