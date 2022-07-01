UP CM Adityanath Inaugurates Amazon’s Digital Kendra in UP

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Yogi Adityanath has now introduced tech giants, Amazon’s maiden Digital Kendra in that state to improve the efficiency and to increase the rate of growth and digitisation of businesses in the state. It will mainly be focused in Kanpur and areas that are close to the city. Kanpur, although is not the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is the most populous one in the state and sees the most business and start-ups.

The event to commemorate its introduction took place on 30th of June, at the Loan Mela event in the state’s capital which had guests ranging from various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

During that event, the tech giants also put pen to paper to officiate two Memorandum of Understandings with MSMEs and the Department of Export Promotion as well as the government of the state.

The deal states that Amazon will bring in MSMEs from Uttar Pradesh for its Global Selling Programme and enable them to sell their one of a kind Indian made products all over the world using their wide range of networks and logistics. They will also try to bring these people under one label on their e-commerce website to help them sell more to people across the nation.

In the event, the Chief Minister of the state said that increasing the pace of the digitisation of businesses and also focussing on exporting the unique products that the state has to offer are key aspects that they have been working on. He went on to say that the government and officials of the state will be working diligently alongside Amazon which will help lakhs of business people in the state.

He added that these kinds of schemes will assist them to scale up their businesses and will also help in advancing and growing the state as they plan to hit the $ 1 trillion USD mark in 5 years. They are focused on making the state attractive for businesses to set up here rather than in some other state.

With this, many businesses in and around Kanpur can now witness the potential of ecommerce which will help them grow and scale up their business according to the tech giants.

Uttar Pradesh is currently the most populous state in the country, but has been lacking in digitisation recently. This scheme will definitely put them in the right track to make digital life ubiquitous all across the state.