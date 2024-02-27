Recent rumors state that Supermassive Games, the company behind well-known games including The Quarry, Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and others, plans to lay off about 90 workers, or about 25–30% of its workforce. In a statement released on February 26, the studio revealed the current restructuring the business is going through. They stated that they did all within their power to prevent these kinds of circumstances and that “this is not a decision that’s been taken lightly.” Supermassive Games, the company behind the Until Dawn video game, has revealed that it plans to fire a significant number of employees, continuing the pattern of layoffs and firings in the IT and gaming sectors.

“It’s no secret that the games industry is currently facing significant challenges, and unfortunately we aren’t immune to this,” reads the statement. “After much deliberation and with deep regret, we are therefore undertaking a reorganization of Supermassive Games. As a result, we are entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues.”

The news was released on X, previously known as Twitter after the team discussed the challenges facing the game business and the widespread trend of layoffs. Supermassive Games claims it is going through a restructuring in order to go into a consultation phase since it is not exempt from the same problems. Naturally, most, if not all, of the company’s workers will be impacted by these profound changes.

Although the number of individuals set to be let go has not been made public by the studio, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg first revealed that Supermassive had informed 150 workers that they may lose their jobs, with 90 of them being let go in the near future. As we previously said, this relocation will result in a decrease of around 25–30% of the studio’s personnel, which now numbers over 300 individuals.

The number of workers being laid off was not specified in Supermassive Games’ official release, however, other sources estimate that about 90 staff were affected by the mass layoff. The fact that the team was unable to avert this is evident.

“This is not a decision that’s been taken lightly with many efforts made to avoid this outcome.”

The company was founded back in 2008, and it wasn’t until Dawn captured the attention of fans of horror games and slasher movies that it became well known. At the time, Until Dawn stood apart from other horror games thanks to its narrative-driven games.

The fifth game in the Dark Pictures Anthology series is being developed by Supermassive Games as of late. The Casting of Frank Stone and Little Nightmares 3 are two further horror treasures that the studio is producing. Even though the year is only getting underway, the industry has already lost almost 6,000 jobs as a result of these widespread layoffs. Microsoft, Embracer Group, and Sega are a few other significant companies that have contributed significantly to the mass layoffs.