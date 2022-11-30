Gamers always have a list of upcoming games that they are eagerly waiting for. They are often eager to find out when these games will be released and how they will play. Here is a list of upcoming game releases in 2023. We have a detailed list of all confirmed releases from January to March and a list of all other titles whose release dates are yet to be confirmed but are scheduled for a 2023 release.
January
One Piece Odyssey For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on January 13
Persona 3 Portable For Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on January 19
Persona 4 Golden For Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on January 19
A Space for the Unbound For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on January 19
Fire Emblem Engage For Switch on January 20
Superfuse For PC on January 23
Forspoken For PS5, PC on January 24
OddBallers For PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on January 26
Dead Space For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on January 27
February
Deliver Us Mars For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S on February 2
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC on February 9
Wanted: Dead For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 10
Hogwarts Legacy For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC on February 10
Blanc For Switch, PC on February 14
Theaterhtym Final Bar Line For Switch, PS4 on February 16
Wild Hearts For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on February 17
Tales of Symphonia Remastered For PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch on February 17
Like a Dragon: Ishin For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 21
Atomic Heart For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 21
Horizon Call of the Mountain For PSVR 2 on February 22
Cosmonius High For PSVR 2 on February 22
Digimon World: Next Order For Switch, PC on February 22
Sons of the Forest For PC on February 23
Blood Bowl 3 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 23
Company of Heroes 3 For PC on February 23
Kerbal Space Program 2 For PC on February 24
Octopath Traveler 2 For Switch, PS5, PS4, PC on February 24
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key For Switch, PS4, PS5, PC on February 24
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe For Switch on February 24
Destiny 2: Lightfall For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 28
March
The Day Before For PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 on March 1
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S on March 3
Skull and Bones For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on March 9
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC on March 9
ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni For Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC on March 9
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure For PS4, Switch, and PC on March 14
Have a Nice Death For Switch on March 22
Storyteller For Switch, PC on March 23
Resident Evil 4 Remake For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on March 24
April
Dead Island 2 For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on April 28
May
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom For Switch on May 12
Yet To Be Announced
1000xResist For Switch, PC
Abiotic Factor For PC
After the Fall For PSVR 2
Alan Wake 2 For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Aliens: Dark Descent For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Anger Foot For PC
Another Crab’s Treasure For Switch, PC
Arc Raiders For PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5
Ark 2 For Xbox Series X|S, PC
Arran: The Book of Heroes For PC
Aska For PC
Assassin’s Creed Mirage For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Atlas Fallen For PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC
Baldur’s Gate 3 For PC
Barkhan For PC
BattleBit Remastered For PC
Behemoth For Quest 2
BioonGun For PC
Black Myth: Wukong For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Blanc For Switch, PC
Blazing Strike For PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk For Switch, PC
Botany Manor For Switch
Boundary For PS4, PC
Bounty Star For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Bramble: The Mountain King For PC
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles For PC
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile For iOS, Android
Capes For PC
Chants of Sennaar For Switch, PC
Cities VR on Enhanced Edition For PSVR 2
Cocoon For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly For PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Convergence: A League of Legends Story For PC
Creature Keeper For PC
Crossfire: Sierra Squad For PSVR 2
Curse of the Sea Rats For Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Cyber Knights: Flashpoint For PC, iOS, Android
Cygni: All Guns Blazing For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Cygnus Enterprises For PC
Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow For PC
Desta: The Memories Between For Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC
Diablo IV For PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5
Disney Illusion Island For Switch
Dordogne For Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Dune: Spice Wars For PC
Dungeons of the Amber Griffin For PC
Dredge For Switch, PC
Earth: From Another Sun For PC
Earthlock 2 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Endless Dungeon For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
Eternights For PS5, PS4, PC
Everspace 2 For PS4, Xbox One, PC
Everywhere
Exoprimal For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Fae Farm For Switch
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth For PS5
Final Fantasy XVI For PS5
Firmament For PC, PS4, PS5
Flashback 2 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Flock For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Forever Skies For PS5, PC
Forza Motorsport For Xbox Series X|S, PC
Frontier’s Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS For PC
Front Mission 2 Remake For Switch
Frozen Flame For PC
Ghostrunner 2 For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Glimmer in Mirror For PC
Gori: Cuddly Carnage For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
GrimGrimoire OnceMore For PS5, PS4, Switch
Gunbrella For Switch, PC
Hell is Us For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue For Quest
Hollow Knight: Silksong For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Homeworld 3 For PC
Hyenas For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Hyper Light Breaker For PC
Hytale For PC
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes For PS4, Switch, iOS, Android
Industries of Titan For PC
Inkbound For PC
Jumplight Odyssey For PC
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection For PSVR 2
Karlson For PC
Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Layers of Fears For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Leap For PS5, PS4, PC
Level Zero For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Lichenvale For PC
Lies of P For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Lightyear Frontier For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes For Switch, PC
Marvel’s Midnight Suns For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch
Marvel’s SpiderMan 2 For PS5
Mask of the Rose For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code For Switch
Masterplan Tycoon For PC
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection For Switch, PS4, PC
Men of War 2 For PC
Metal Slug Tactics For Switch, PC
Mina the Hollower For PC
Minecraft Legends For Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Mineko’s Night Market For Switch, PC
Moon Mystery For PC
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught For iOS, Android
Moving Out 2 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Mumbai Gullies For PC
My Time at Sandrock For PC
Nightingale For PC
Nine Sols For PC, Switch, PS4
Off The Grid For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Once Human For PC
Ova Magica For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals For Switch, PS4, PS5, PC
Pacific Drive For PS5, PC
Palworld For PC
Paradize Project For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Park Beyond For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Payday 3 For PC and consoles
Pepper Grinder For Switch, PC
Pikmin 4 For Switch
Pistol Whip For PSVR 2
Planet of Lana For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Prehistoric Kingdom For PC
Pragmata For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Ravenlok For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Ravenswatch For PS5, PC
Read Only Memories: Neurodiver For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Redfall For PC, Xbox Series X|S
Replaced For PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
RoboCop: Rogue City For PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch
Rune Factory 3 Special For Switch
SacriFire For PC
Scars Above For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Sea of Stars For PC, Switch
Season: A letter to the future For PS4, PS5, PC
Schim For PC, PS4, PS5
Shadows of Doubt For PC
Silent Hill: Ascension
Skate Story For PC
Slime Rancher 2 For Xbox Series X|S, PC
Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story For PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch
Songs of Conquest For PC
Solium Infernum For PC
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake For PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl For Xbox Series X|S, PC
Starfield For PC, Xbox Series X|S
Star Trek: Resurgence For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Star Wars: Hunters For Switch, iOS, Android
Stellar Blade For PS5
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
Street Fighter 6 For PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League For Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC
Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster For PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Super Bomberman R 2 For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
System Shock For PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Tales of Symphonia For Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Tchia For PS4, PS5, PC
Tentacular For PSVR 2
Teslagrad 2 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown For Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR For PSVR 2
The Expanse For PC, consoles
The Great War: Western Front For PC
The Invincible For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
The Isle Tide Hotel For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC
The Last Case of Benedict Fox For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
The Last Faith For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie For PS4, Switch, PC
The Light Brigade For PSVR 2
The Lords of the Fallen For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
The Plucky Squire For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
The Repair House For PC
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Chapter 2 For Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2
The Wandering Village For PC
The Wolf Among Us 2 For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Thirsty Suitors For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Time Flies For PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
To The Stars For Switch, PC
Tron Identity For PC
Under the Waves For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Untamed Tactics For PC
Valheim For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Venba For Switch
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider For PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide For Xbox Series X|S
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader For PC, consoles
Wild Hearts For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Witchfire For PC
World of Horror For Switch, PS4, PC
WrestleQuest For Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Xenonauts 2 For PC
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox For PS5
Zenith: The Last City For Quest, PSVR