Gamers always have a list of upcoming games that they are eagerly waiting for. They are often eager to find out when these games will be released and how they will play. Here is a list of upcoming game releases in 2023. We have a detailed list of all confirmed releases from January to March and a list of all other titles whose release dates are yet to be confirmed but are scheduled for a 2023 release.

January

One Piece Odyssey For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on January 13

Persona 3 Portable For Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on January 19

Persona 4 Golden For Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on January 19

A Space for the Unbound For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on January 19

Fire Emblem Engage For Switch on January 20

Superfuse For PC on January 23

Forspoken For PS5, PC on January 24

OddBallers For PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on January 26

Dead Space For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on January 27

February

Deliver Us Mars For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S on February 2

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC on February 9

Wanted: Dead For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 10

Hogwarts Legacy For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC on February 10

Blanc For Switch, PC on February 14

Theaterhtym Final Bar Line For Switch, PS4 on February 16

Wild Hearts For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on February 17

Tales of Symphonia Remastered For PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch on February 17

Like a Dragon: Ishin For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 21

Atomic Heart For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 21

Horizon Call of the Mountain For PSVR 2 on February 22

Cosmonius High For PSVR 2 on February 22

Digimon World: Next Order For Switch, PC on February 22

Sons of the Forest For PC on February 23

Blood Bowl 3 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 23

Company of Heroes 3 For PC on February 23

Kerbal Space Program 2 For PC on February 24

Octopath Traveler 2 For Switch, PS5, PS4, PC on February 24

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key For Switch, PS4, PS5, PC on February 24

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe For Switch on February 24

Destiny 2: Lightfall For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on February 28

March

The Day Before For PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 on March 1

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S on March 3

Skull and Bones For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on March 9

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC on March 9

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni For Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC on March 9

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure For PS4, Switch, and PC on March 14

Have a Nice Death For Switch on March 22

Storyteller For Switch, PC on March 23

Resident Evil 4 Remake For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on March 24

April

Dead Island 2 For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on April 28

May

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom For Switch on May 12

Yet To Be Announced

1000xResist For Switch, PC

Abiotic Factor For PC

After the Fall For PSVR 2

Alan Wake 2 For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Aliens: Dark Descent For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Anger Foot For PC

Another Crab’s Treasure For Switch, PC

Arc Raiders For PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5

Ark 2 For Xbox Series X|S, PC

Arran: The Book of Heroes For PC

Aska For PC

Assassin’s Creed Mirage For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Atlas Fallen For PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC

Baldur’s Gate 3 For PC

Barkhan For PC

BattleBit Remastered For PC

Behemoth For Quest 2

BioonGun For PC

Black Myth: Wukong For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Blanc For Switch, PC

Blazing Strike For PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk For Switch, PC

Botany Manor For Switch

Boundary For PS4, PC

Bounty Star For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Bramble: The Mountain King For PC

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles For PC

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile For iOS, Android

Capes For PC

Chants of Sennaar For Switch, PC

Cities VR on Enhanced Edition For PSVR 2

Cocoon For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly For PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Convergence: A League of Legends Story For PC

Creature Keeper For PC

Crossfire: Sierra Squad For PSVR 2

Curse of the Sea Rats For Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint For PC, iOS, Android

Cygni: All Guns Blazing For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Cygnus Enterprises For PC

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow For PC

Desta: The Memories Between For Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Diablo IV For PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5

Disney Illusion Island For Switch

Dordogne For Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Dune: Spice Wars For PC

Dungeons of the Amber Griffin For PC

Dredge For Switch, PC

Earth: From Another Sun For PC

Earthlock 2 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Endless Dungeon For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC

Eternights For PS5, PS4, PC

Everspace 2 For PS4, Xbox One, PC

Everywhere

Exoprimal For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Fae Farm For Switch

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth For PS5

Final Fantasy XVI For PS5

Firmament For PC, PS4, PS5

Flashback 2 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Flock For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Forever Skies For PS5, PC

Forza Motorsport For Xbox Series X|S, PC

Frontier’s Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS For PC

Front Mission 2 Remake For Switch

Frozen Flame For PC

Ghostrunner 2 For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Glimmer in Mirror For PC

Gori: Cuddly Carnage For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

GrimGrimoire OnceMore For PS5, PS4, Switch

Gunbrella For Switch, PC

Hell is Us For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue For Quest

Hollow Knight: Silksong For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Homeworld 3 For PC

Hyenas For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Hyper Light Breaker For PC

Hytale For PC

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes For PS4, Switch, iOS, Android

Industries of Titan For PC

Inkbound For PC

Jumplight Odyssey For PC

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection For PSVR 2

Karlson For PC

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Layers of Fears For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Leap For PS5, PS4, PC

Level Zero For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Lichenvale For PC

Lies of P For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Lightyear Frontier For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes For Switch, PC

Marvel’s Midnight Suns For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Marvel’s SpiderMan 2 For PS5

Mask of the Rose For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code For Switch

Masterplan Tycoon For PC

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection For Switch, PS4, PC

Men of War 2 For PC

Metal Slug Tactics For Switch, PC

Mina the Hollower For PC

Minecraft Legends For Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Mineko’s Night Market For Switch, PC

Moon Mystery For PC

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught For iOS, Android

Moving Out 2 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mumbai Gullies For PC

My Time at Sandrock For PC

Nightingale For PC

Nine Sols For PC, Switch, PS4

Off The Grid For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Once Human For PC

Ova Magica For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals For Switch, PS4, PS5, PC

Pacific Drive For PS5, PC

Palworld For PC

Paradize Project For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Park Beyond For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Payday 3 For PC and consoles

Pepper Grinder For Switch, PC

Pikmin 4 For Switch

Pistol Whip For PSVR 2

Planet of Lana For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Prehistoric Kingdom For PC

Pragmata For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Ravenlok For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Ravenswatch For PS5, PC

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Redfall For PC, Xbox Series X|S

Replaced For PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

RoboCop: Rogue City For PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch

Rune Factory 3 Special For Switch

SacriFire For PC

Scars Above For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Sea of Stars For PC, Switch

Season: A letter to the future For PS4, PS5, PC

Schim For PC, PS4, PS5

Shadows of Doubt For PC

Silent Hill: Ascension

Skate Story For PC

Slime Rancher 2 For Xbox Series X|S, PC

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story For PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch

Songs of Conquest For PC

Solium Infernum For PC

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake For PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl For Xbox Series X|S, PC

Starfield For PC, Xbox Series X|S

Star Trek: Resurgence For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Star Wars: Hunters For Switch, iOS, Android

Stellar Blade For PS5

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC

Street Fighter 6 For PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League For Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC

Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster For PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Super Bomberman R 2 For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

System Shock For PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Tales of Symphonia For Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Tchia For PS4, PS5, PC

Tentacular For PSVR 2

Teslagrad 2 For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown For Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR For PSVR 2

The Expanse For PC, consoles

The Great War: Western Front For PC

The Invincible For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The Isle Tide Hotel For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC

The Last Case of Benedict Fox For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The Last Faith For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie For PS4, Switch, PC

The Light Brigade For PSVR 2

The Lords of the Fallen For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The Plucky Squire For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC

The Repair House For PC

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Chapter 2 For Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2

The Wandering Village For PC

The Wolf Among Us 2 For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Thirsty Suitors For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Time Flies For PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

To The Stars For Switch, PC

Tron Identity For PC

Under the Waves For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Untamed Tactics For PC

Valheim For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Venba For Switch

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider For PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun For Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide For Xbox Series X|S

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader For PC, consoles

Wild Hearts For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Witchfire For PC

World of Horror For Switch, PS4, PC

WrestleQuest For Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Xenonauts 2 For PC

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox For PS5

Zenith: The Last City For Quest, PSVR