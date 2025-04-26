In a move that marks a major change for the banking and cryptocurrency sectors, the United States Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn two supervisory guidelines that had placed strict limits on banks engaging in cryptocurrency activities. The decision, announced on Thursday, rescinds supervisory letters issued in 2022 and 2023, which previously required state member banks to notify the Federal Reserve before starting or continuing any activities related to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. This withdrawal signals a clear shift in the Federal Reserve’s approach towards digital assets, suggesting a more open and less restrictive environment for financial innovation.

Under the withdrawn 2022 guideline, banks were required to inform the Federal Reserve before engaging in any crypto-related activity. The 2023 letter went further, demanding that banks seek formal approval before taking part in stablecoin operations, including even basic testing. These requirements were originally introduced due to fears that cryptocurrencies could threaten financial stability, consumer protections, and the soundness of banks. However, with the removal of these supervisory letters, banks are now free to engage in cryptocurrency activities without the burden of advance notifications. Instead, the Federal Reserve will supervise such activities through its regular review processes.

The decision comes at a time when the current administration under President Donald Trump has adopted a more favorable stance towards the cryptocurrency industry. During his campaign, Trump referred to himself as the “first Bitcoin President” and promised to cut back heavy regulations that many saw as barriers to innovation. True to those promises, Trump’s administration has taken steps to simplify the regulatory environment around digital assets. A working group has been formed to study cryptocurrency regulations further, and plans have been made to establish a national Bitcoin reserve.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also shifted its position after the departure of former Chair Gary Gensler. Under new leadership, several major lawsuits against cryptocurrency firms have been dropped, and the intensity of enforcement actions has eased. The newly appointed SEC Chair, Paul Atkins, is seen as more supportive of digital assets, given his own investments in the sector, reportedly worth $6 million.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to withdraw its earlier supervisory guidance reflects a broader trend of growing acceptance and support for cryptocurrencies within the US financial system. While the risks associated with digital assets have not disappeared, the regulatory environment is clearly becoming more flexible. This change may encourage more banks to explore cryptocurrency services, which could, over time, integrate digital assets more firmly into mainstream financial activities.