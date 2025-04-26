In the vast world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, adventurers often seek powerful artifacts to aid them in their quests. Among these treasures, Welkynd Stones stand out as luminous gems that not only illuminate ancient ruins but also offer potent magical benefits. Understanding their origins, locations, and applications can significantly enhance your journey through Cyrodiil.

Welkynd Stones, translating to “sky child” in the ancient Aldmeris language, are radiant blue crystals crafted by the Ayleids, the ancient Elven inhabitants of Cyrodiil. These stones are fragments of enchanted meteoric glass, designed to store magicka. When used, a Welkynd Stone fully restores the user’s magicka reserves, but the stone crumbles to dust afterward. Their brilliance often serves as both a light source and a testament to the Ayleids’ magical prowess.

Locating Welkynd Stones

Welkynd Stones are predominantly found within Ayleid ruins scattered across Cyrodiil. These ruins, remnants of a bygone era, often house the stones on pedestals or embedded within walls. Notable locations include:

Miscarcand : An ancient Ayleid city west of the Imperial City, Miscarcand is renowned for its abundance of Welkynd Stones. Explorers can find numerous stones here, especially in the Morimath section.

Vanua : Located near the Imperial City, Vanua houses several Welkynd Stones amidst its ruins.

Garlas Malatar : This coastal ruin, associated with the Knights of the Nine, contains multiple Welkynd Stones, guarded by formidable foes.

In total, there are approximately 696 guaranteed Welkynd Stones throughout Cyrodiil, with additional ones potentially found in specific quests or locations.

Retrieving Hard-to-Reach Stones

Some Welkynd Stones are placed atop high pedestals or within recessed alcoves, making them challenging to access. Adventurers have developed various methods to retrieve these elusive stones:

Archery : Shooting an arrow at the stone can dislodge it, causing it to fall to the ground. Be cautious of the angle to ensure it doesn’t land in an unreachable spot.

Magic : Using a Telekinesis spell allows you to pull the stone towards you from a distance. Alternatively, casting a Fire or Shock spell behind the stone can create a force that knocks it down.

Acrobatics : Enhancing your Acrobatics skill or using a Fortify Acrobatics spell can enable you to jump high enough to grab the stone.

Creative Exploits : Some adventurers drop paintbrushes mid-air, creating temporary platforms to reach elevated stones. While unconventional, this method can be effective with practice.

Utilizing Welkynd Stones

Beyond their primary function of restoring magicka, Welkynd Stones play roles in various quests and activities:

Quests : Fingers of the Mountain : This quest requires the collection of Welkynd Stones to unlock powerful spells. Illusion Master Training : To receive advanced training in Illusion magic, you must provide ten Welkynd Stones to the trainer.

Enchanting : With certain mods, Welkynd Stones can enhance the magnitude of enchantments. For instance, using them during the enchanting process can increase the strength of the resulting item.

Research : In the quest No Stone Unturned , assisting the scholar Lithnilian in his study of Welkynd Stones can provide deeper insights into their origins and uses.

The Great Welkynd Stone

Among all Welkynd Stones, the Great Welkynd Stone holds unparalleled significance. Larger and more potent than its counterparts, it was once the centerpiece of Ayleid cities, powering their magical defenses and structures. In Oblivion Remastered, the only known Great Welkynd Stone resides in Miscarcand.

Retrieving it is no simple task. Upon taking the stone, the vengeful spirit of the last King of Miscarcand, a formidable lich, awakens to defend it. Defeating him and his guardians is a formidable challenge, but essential for progressing in the main questline.

Tips for Adventurers

Preparation : Before venturing into Ayleid ruins, ensure you’re equipped with spells or tools to retrieve hard-to-reach stones.

Inventory Management : While Welkynd Stones are valuable, they can accumulate quickly. Regularly assess your inventory to avoid becoming overburdened.

Quest Awareness : Some quests require Welkynd Stones. Holding onto a few can save time later.

Mod Exploration : If you’re using mods, explore those that expand the functionality of Welkynd Stones, enhancing your gameplay experience.

In conclusion, Welkynd Stones are more than mere collectibles in Oblivion Remastered. They offer practical benefits, enrich the game’s lore, and present challenges that test an adventurer’s resourcefulness. By understanding their significance and mastering their retrieval, you can harness their power to aid in your journey through Cyrodiil.