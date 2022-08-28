US court ordered Twitter to give Elon Musk spam account data

The recent planned acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk has gone haywire. There have been so many issues that Elon even dropped the deal. However, Twitter didn’t let it go and sued Elon Musk, which backfired on them. Now, the US court has ordered Twitter to give Elon Musk spam account data in case they want the acquisition to happen. The SEC has also been probing Twitter about the same information.

US court orders Twitter to give Elon Musk spam account info

Twitter has recently sued Elon Musk for dropping the $44 billion acquisition offer. However, the reason that Elon stated made a lot of sense for stopping the acquisition. He claimed that Twitter didn’t give adequate information on the huge spam account presence on Twitter. So, now the court has ordered them to do so. In fact, Musk has also sued Twitter over this after they filed a case.

The judge said that Twitter would need to produce a lot of data points and review millions of users, which would be a lot of work. So, they have been ordered to create a subset of 9000 accounts for the same. Twitter’s CEO has made a claim that their estimates suggest that the number of spam/bot accounts is less than 5% of the total active users. So, they are also being investigated by the SEC for sharing what methods Twitter uses to identify spam accounts.

Twitter replied that it randomly selects thousands of users on the platform to be reviewed every quarter. That gives them a top-level idea of how many spam accounts do exist. However, as you might guess, this method is not full proof and has its downsides as well,

Why is this deal important?

Elon says that if he buys Twitter, it will become a platform for the people as he promotes open speech. However, the deal is more important than that, as Elon buying Twitter would be huge for his other companies. He has around $104 million followers on Twitter, and having the power to post anything on the platform would be a major upside of the acquisition. Tesla doesn’t spend a single dime on ads, and it will never have to as well.

