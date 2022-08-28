Apple to add satellite connectivity feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 series

It brings no surprise for us as we all know that Apple is already working towards the launch of its upcoming new iPhone 14 series through its new worldwide technology event named “Far Out Launch Event” which has now been scheduled officially for the 7th of September.

For this launch event, we will see Apple launching the refreshed lineup of the most anticipated iPhone 14 series as well as the new Watch Series 8 is expected to launch as well.

Before the launch itself, many such leaks and rumors are floating around about this new iPhone 14 series which talks about its pricing, features, and its design too. To know more you can check out our articles in TechStory.

Adding more details to this, now it’s been also leaked out saying that we will get to Apple introducing satellite connectivity feature to this new iPhone. Let’s now get to know more about this new iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 14 to feature satellite connectivity feature

Apple has reportedly said they will be adding a satellite connectivity feature to its iPhone 14 series with this feature, these new iPhones will be able to provide better-improved connectivity features to its users.

The details about this newly developed satellite communication were revealed after Tim Farrar who is a popular satellite communications consultant who is working for a popular California-based company tweeted out sharing the details about Apple working on this new iPhone 14 satellite feature.

Adding more details to this, it’s been also said by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and also T-mobile has collaborated to provide connectivity features for mobile phones with the help of a network of satellites which also makes it possible to get connectivity even in remote areas too. So, with this, we can say that Apple iPhone 14 series will be able to provide better connectivity within remote places too.

Going by the reports from Farrar, it’s been said that T-Mobile, as well as SpaceX, have been putting up efforts to avoid Apple announcing this connectivity feature for its new iPhones. However, Apple has joined hands with Globalstar which is a popular US-based satellite company.

Globalstar previously confirmed that the company has reportedly acquired around 17 satellites in total which will be used to offer satellite connectivity features to its potential customers. However, the potential customer mentioned here is rumored to be Apple.

Quick summary of TMUS/SpaceX announcement: proposed text/voice service is copycat of ASTS plan, i.e. using cellular spectrum. FCC has dithered for over 2 years about whether to permit that non-conforming use, to date all we have is an experimental authorization for 1 sat (1/n) — Tim Farrar (@TMFAssociates) August 26, 2022

This will be adding up innovation to Apple’s universe. However, we will have to wait and see what Apple will be offering to us.