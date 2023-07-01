US Federal Reserve takes measures to tackle inflation

In a move to address mounting concerns over rising inflation, the Federal Reserve Chair has proposed stronger measures to tackle inflation and is contemplating implementing back-to-back interest rate hikes. This decision comes in response to growing inflationary pressures that have been witnessed across various sectors of the economy in recent months. The proposed measures aim to stabilize prices and maintain sustainable economic growth.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterates the Fed’s hawkish position, emphasizing that the current financial data suggests the central bank’s policy may not be sufficiently restrictive and for an adequate duration. Powell indicates the possibility of consecutive interest rate hikes in upcoming meetings.

Fed Chairman Powell Addresses Potential Rate Hikes

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell restated the Fed’s hawkish position during a central banker panel held in Sintra, Portugal, reaffirming their commitment to curbing inflation with proper measures to tackle inflation. As the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting approaches on July 25-26, Powell emphasized that the Fed’s efforts to tackle inflation are incomplete and suggested the potential for consecutive interest rate hikes. The Federal Reserve temporarily halted interest rate increases in June following ten successive hikes.

Providing insights into recent data, Powell highlighted that the past quarter has witnessed robust growth, a labor market tighter than anticipated, and inflation levels surpassing expectations. Powell further explained:

“That tells us that although the policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough and it has not been restrictive for long enough.”

While discussing the matter, Powell acknowledged that Fed officials have yet to determine the timing and scale of further interest rate hikes. However, he proceeded to share: “I wouldn’t take moving at consecutive meetings off the table at all.”

Fed Chair Expects Continued Gradual Approach to Interest Rate Decisions

In a recent event organized by Spain’s central bank in Madrid, the Fed chair provided clarification by stating, “We anticipate the continuation of a gradual approach in making interest rate decisions.”

During recent remarks, Powell emphasized the persistence of high inflation pressures, noting that achieving the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target remains a substantial challenge. Powell further asserted that two additional interest-rate hikes are likely needed this year to guide inflation toward the target. Additionally, he dismissed the notion of an imminent rate cut, stating that such a move would only be appropriate when inflation significantly subsides, which he anticipates to occur in a couple of years.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has clarified that the central bank is committed to taking more robust measures to tackle inflation. With concerns over rising inflationary pressures, Powell has hinted at the possibility of consecutive interest rate hikes soon. The Fed’s hawkish stance is supported by stronger-than-expected economic growth, a tightening labor market, and higher-than-anticipated inflation rates.

While the timing and magnitude of rate hikes have yet to be decided, Powell emphasized a gradual approach to interest rate decisions. He emphasized the need to bring inflation back down to the target of 2 percent, which he believes will require at least two more rate hikes this year. The possibility of a rate cut in the near future was dismissed, with Powell suggesting that inflation may take a couple of years to decline significantly before such a move becomes appropriate. Overall, the Federal Reserve’s focus on curbing inflation and maintaining price stability underscores its commitment to ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Also Read: Kraken to Release customer data on request from US judge.

Comments

comments