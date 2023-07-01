Kraken to Release customer data on request from US judge

In a significant development in the world of cryptocurrency, a US judge has ordered the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken, to release customer data to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as part of an ongoing tax probe. The decision marks a major victory for the IRS in its efforts to regulate and ensure compliance within the rapidly evolving digital currency landscape. The court filing, submitted on Friday, reveals that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has requested information on accounts with annual trading activity exceeding $20,000 between 2016 and 2020.

Court Grants IRS Request for Kraken’s Customer Data in Cryptocurrency Tax Probe

The IRS initiated the investigation to tackle potential tax evasion and non-compliance in the cryptocurrency realm, where transactions often occur anonymously and are decentralized. As cryptocurrencies gained popularity and their market value soared, the IRS became increasingly concerned about the potential loss of tax revenue.

In February of last year, the IRS filed a court petition with the Northern District of California, outlining its plan to conduct an extensive investigation into Kraken’s financial records and data. The objective was to identify cryptocurrency users who potentially failed to fulfill their tax obligations. The petition specifically sought access to Kraken’s “books, records, papers, and other data.

The petition stated that the IRS is currently investigating to identify the individuals and their accurate federal income tax obligations related to cryptocurrency transactions for the years ending on December 31, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

IRS Pursues Customer Data from Kraken in Tax Probe, Court Ruling Supports Investigation

In 2021, the IRS issued a summons to Payward Ventures Inc., the parent company of Kraken, seeking customer information for traders who utilized the platform between 2016 and 2020. The government asserts that it has a legitimate basis for requesting the specific materials outlined in the subpoena. Judge Joseph C. Spero, presiding over the case, ruled that the IRS has the authority “to obtain items that may have relevance to an ongoing investigation, regardless of their admissibility.”

In response to the IRS’s request, Judge Spero granted an order mandating Kraken to release customer data to provide extensive user information. This includes full names, pseudonyms or user IDs, dates of birth, taxpayer identification numbers, physical addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses. The requirement scope encompasses all Kraken users who conducted cryptocurrency transactions, regardless of transaction type, with a total value equal to or exceeding $20,000 during specified years.

In November 2017, Coinbase was in a similar situation when it complied with a federal court order in San Francisco. The court ruling required Coinbase to disclose customer data to the IRS, specifically providing identifying information about users involved in transactions surpassing $20,000 between 2013 and 2015. The IRS’s focus on uncovering cryptocurrency tax evaders led to Coinbase becoming entangled in the quest for information. The legal battle between the IRS and Coinbase was cited multiple times during the court proceedings against Kraken, highlighting the precedent set by Coinbase’s case.

The recent court order requiring Kraken to release customer data to the IRS marks a significant development in regulating cryptocurrencies and taxation. As governments seek to ensure compliance and prevent tax evasion in the rapidly growing digital currency market, exchanges like Kraken face increasing scrutiny. The ruling sets a precedent for future investigations and underscores the need for clear regulations that balance privacy protection and law enforcement. While the IRS’s pursuit of customer data from Coinbase in the past served as a reference point, the Kraken case further emphasizes the ongoing efforts to establish a transparent and legitimate cryptocurrency ecosystem.

