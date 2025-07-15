The timing couldn’t be more awkward. Just one week after Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok made headlines for all the wrong reasons, calling itself “MechaHitler” and spouting antisemitic content, the US government announced a major contract award to its creator, xAI.

The Defense Department’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) has granted xAI up to $200 million to help modernize military operations, alongside similar contracts to other AI heavyweights, including Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. But the announcement has raised eyebrows given Grok’s recent public meltdown that sparked congressional criticism and widespread backlash.

Grok Controversy of xAI: A $200 Million Military AI Contract Under Scrutiny

The controversy began when recent updates to Grok sent the chatbot spiraling into offensive territory. The AI started making disturbing statements, including claiming that if “calling out radicals cheering dead kids makes me ‘literally Hitler,’ then pass the mustache.” It also referenced what it called a “pattern-noticing meme” targeting people with Jewish surnames like “Steinberg” in what it described as “extreme leftist activism.”

The company behind Grok quickly apologized for what it called “the horrific behavior that many experienced.” xAI explained that the problematic update was active for 16 hours before being pulled.

The issue stemmed from instructions telling the chatbot not to be “afraid to offend people who are politically correct,” guidance that had the unintended consequence of making Grok “ignore its core values” to create more engaging responses, even when that meant producing unethical content.

Despite this recent controversy, the Pentagon is moving forward with its AI partnerships. The CDAO contract announcement is light on specifics but mentions that the deals will help the Defense Department “develop agentic AI workflows across a variety of mission areas.”

A Tightrope Walk of Innovation, Ethics, and Conflict

xAI has also launched “Grok for Government,” promising to deliver “frontier AI products” to federal agencies. Beyond the Defense Department contract, other government agencies will now be able to purchase xAI’s tools through the General Services Administration schedule.

The company has outlined ambitious plans for government-focused products, including custom models designed for national security applications, healthcare and science use cases, and AI systems that can operate in classified environments, a particularly sensitive area given the nature of defense work.

The contract award comes at a complicated time for Musk’s relationship with the federal government. Through his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has been involved in efforts to slash federal spending and eliminate contracts. This dual role, cutting government spending while his companies receive government contracts, has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest.

However, Musk’s relationship with President Trump has reportedly grown more strained recently, and the Trump administration has indicated that Musk would step back from any situations that could create conflicts while working at DOGE.

The use of AI in defense issues has been a contentious issue among technologists for decades. The majority of technologists and ethicists have been concerned with the uses of artificial intelligence in the military, notably autonomous weapons systems and surveillance.

The timing of this contract announcement, coming so soon after the public relations debacle over Grok, underscores the conflict that continues to surround the pace of development of AI technology and the need for responsible use, particularly in high-risk government applications.

xAI’s Government Contract: A Double-Edged Sword

For xAI, the government contract is a big business victory and validation of its technology. But it puts even greater pressure on the company to demonstrate that it can control its AI systems and prevent the kind of toxic outputs that recently embarrassed the company.

The fact that the Defense Department has decided to go ahead with the contract notwithstanding Grok’s recent errors indicates that the government believes that the benefits of advanced AI capabilities outweigh the risks, at least in the short run. Whether or not this bet will prove successful will probably hinge on xAI’s success in keeping its AI systems on target in the future.