US government planning to limit its subsidy charges on Semiconductor chips

According to US Commerce Department, it was later confirmed on Friday that the government will be limiting its size of taking subsidy charges from the semiconductor manufacturers within the United States, and also the companies within the country will be using the funding to aid their bottom line.

US Government to limit its subsidy on Semiconductor chips

According to a report from the US House of Representatives, the government has finally given a final draft for the approval of the legislation which will be providing an aim of $ 52 billion US dollars to the government in funding to boost the research and development of the semiconductor chips in the country. However, the president of the United States, Joe Biden will be signing the legislation early next week itself.

Furthermore, the commerce department also confirmed that the chip manufacturing companies will not be required to ensure regarding the working project within the United States and also the approval adds details about how the government will be discouraging race to bring bottom subsidy among the competitors in the country.

Paramila Jaypal who is the Congressional Progressive Caucus told to media that the group that has been backing the legislation after a long negotiation with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as they expressed their worries about how chip-producing companies will be using funding in order to stock buybacks or pay dividends.

However, for this statement, a caucus spokeswoman clarified and said that the responsible department will be specifically ensuring that the funds won’t be used for any such corporate financials.

Commerce also replied to the applicants by supplying all the financial details and projections for the projects and the department will also be taking care of them with a fine tooth comb and also will make sure that the producing companies will not be padding their models.

Why this initiative by US Government?

However, this step was taken towards attracting more and more semiconductor manufacturing within the country. Semiconductor manufacturing is actually a bigger business model and also plays an important role in the manufacturing of much such electronic equipment, so attracting the producers for these semiconductor chips within the country can be a huge plus point for generating more income for the government also generating new jobs within the country.

With this initiative, the United States government believes that they will be able to attract many such semiconductor-producing companies to bring more and more plants within the country.