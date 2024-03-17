US prosecutors are now looking at India’s Adani Group more broadly and are concentrating on the possibility that the business has engaged in bribery. Gautam Adani, the company’s wealthy founder, is also under investigation for his actions. The main focus of the investigation is on claims that Gautam Adani and other Adani affiliates, or an Adani entity itself, paid Indian authorities to get preferential treatment for an energy project. The Justice Department’s fraud branch in Washington and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York are handling the investigation.

With its monopolistic position in India and its stakes in electricity lines, highway construction, ports, and airports, the Adani Group has drawn investment from all over the world. But last year, the company was rocked by allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation from short-seller Hindenburg Research. Adani Group’s shares have now increased after it angrily refuted these accusations. According to US law, charges of overseas corruption may be investigated by federal prosecutors if they have any connection to US markets or investors. Adani Group and Azure Power Global, its equivalent in renewable energy, have not been accused of any crime by the Justice Department while the inquiry is still underway. Prosecutions do not usually follow investigations.

Adani Group and Azure Power Under Investigation: Allegations and Responses

In response to the allegations, Adani Group emphasized its commitment to the highest standards of governance and compliance with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws in India and other countries. The company’s chairman, Gautam Adani, remains confident that the investigation will not implicate him. Adani Group in an emailed statement said,

“We are not aware of any investigation against our chairman. As a business group that operates with the highest standards of governance, we are subject to and fully compliant with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws in India and other countries.”

Azure Power Global, another player in India’s green-energy sector, is also under scrutiny as part of this investigation. Both companies have secured contracts for projects under the same state-run solar program. As the probe continues, the Justice Department can choose to pursue its investigations without notifying the parties involved. The outcome remains uncertain, but the allegations have cast a shadow over Adani Group’s reputation and raised questions about corporate practices in the energy sector.

The situation warrants close monitoring, and investors and stakeholders await further developments. As the legal proceedings unfold, the global business community watches to see how this investigation will impact one of India’s most influential conglomerates.

Legal and Geopolitical Dynamics Surrounding Adani Group: Court Mandates and International Ramifications

India’s highest court, which mandated that authorities there wrap up their investigations within three months and declared that no more examinations were necessary, put the country in a position to wrap up its inquiry of the company in January. This followed a committee that was established by the court last year finding no evidence of price manipulation or regulatory failure in Adani Group equities.

The US investigation of the Adani Group has always carried significant geopolitical ramifications. The business is closely linked to the Indian economy, which the White House has been wooing as a potential partner in the fight against China. Gujarat is in western India, and Adani and Modi have been acquaintances for a long time.

Washington continues to collaborate with Adani Group companies despite the DOJ investigation. To lessen China’s influence in the area, the US International Development Finance Corp. announced last year that it would lend $553 million to an Adani subsidiary for a port terminal in the nation’s capital. This was the federal agency’s largest infrastructure investment in Asia. Before approving the loan, the government determined that Hindenburg’s accusations did not apply to the company leading the project in Sri Lanka, a senior US official told Bloomberg News.