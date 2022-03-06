US Lawmakers are working on crypto policy for Institutional Investors, says Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O’Leary, who is also a big crypto bull, says that US Lawmakers are working on a crypto policy for Institutional Investors. He knows for a fact that a group of investors is working to make sure that crypto becomes more open for institutional investment. And therefore, it will create a lot of opportunities after the law is passed. If this happens, the world of crypto will open up to billions of dollars, and we might see another rally.

Kevin O’Leary and US Lawmakers meeting

Recently, Kevin had a meeting with US Lawmakers where they discussed crypto regulation. Kevin tweeted about it, saying that he spent the entire day at the Senate with a bipartisan group of policymakers. He further added that they are working on policies that will help in institutional investment in Bitcoin. It also seems that the lawmakers are being proactive in this regard; as Kevin says after the meeting, he was feeling optimistic.

The meeting was organized by Cynthia Lummis. She is a US Senator in favor of cryptocurrencies. After the meeting, Cynthia tweeted that it was great to have Kevin in the meeting, and she is also feeling bullish. All this shows that we might soon see a law that might change the entire trajectory of the markets.

Kevin’s take on crypto

A while back, Kevin tweeted that he sees Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, and similar cryptocurrencies as software. Their adoption is increasing at a rapid pace, and investment is happening on a global scale. This is why he expects that in the next 2-3 years, the price of Bitcoin with increase quite a lot. And with Bitcoin, the same will happen for Ethereum. All in all, the future of cryptocurrencies seems bright, and there is no reason to worry if it will continue to exist or not.

As rightly said by many investors, analysts, YouTubers, and long-term Bitcoin hodlers that, BTC reaching $100k is not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when.’ And the math is in such a way that the price will continue to climb with time as long as adoption increases.

