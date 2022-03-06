Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki advises investors on how to benefit from inflation. Due to the global pandemic, inflation has become quite a big problem for nations all across the globe. In the US, it has touched a 40-year high which shows how bad the situation is. Therefore, it becomes essential to deal with inflation to preserve your hard-earned money.

What is Inflation?

If you don’t know what inflation is, let me explain it in simple terms. Inflation is the hidden devil that eats away your money without you noticing. It happens when the government keeps printing money which decreases the value of the currency due to higher supply. Hence the price of goods and services increases. Therefore, whatever you could do with $100 would require a lot more in the future. This is why it is important to invest. Otherwise, you keep spending money without spending it.

Robert Kiyosaki on how to benefit from inflation

Robert says that Biden wants inflation, and it shows with the way feds are printing money. To benefit from the same, he has invested in Oil bought a gold mine, houses, apartments. Robert is also invested in Gold, Bitcoin, and Silver. His advice is to invest like a capitalist. This is not the first time that Robert has been talking about inflation. He has blamed the government time and again for the way things are being done. Robert has also predicted that we might soon see a great depression.

Robert also gave his take on the current Russia-Ukraine situation. He said that the Ukraine president is standing up against Putin and is inspiring others to do so as well. Most importantly, seeing this from an investment perspective, in order to stand up again the control of the authorities, we need to invest in Bitcoin.

It defies Putin, Biden, and every other government in the world because it’s not controlled by them. It belongs to the masses, and investing in it can reap a lot of benefits.

What are your thoughts as Robert Kiyosaki advises investors to think like a capitalist to profit from inflation? And do you think Bitcoin is the solution to this?

