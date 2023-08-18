US Mortgage Rates Soar to 21-Year High in Recent Surge

American real estate sector is witnessing some unexpected phenomenon now as Mortgage rates in the US have taken a significant leap this week, touching the highest point in the past 21 years. According to Freddie Mac’s latest data, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surged to an average of 7.09% in the week ending August 17, up from the previous week’s 6.96%. A year ago, the rate was near 5.13% and has witnessed significant change since then.

The upward trajectory of rates began at the end of May, escalating further since mid-July. The most recent occurrence of rates surpassing the 7% mark was last November when they reached 7.08%. This week’s average rate is the steepest for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage since April 2002, clocking in at 7.13%.

The Federal Reserve’s extensive campaign of increasing rates has been the driving force behind this surge, severely impacting the affordability of housing. The cost of financing mortgages has risen, rendering home purchases more expensive.

Existing homeowners who secured lower rates are now hesitant to sell, which, when coupled with a dearth of available homes, has led to a substantial drop in home sales—nearly 20% compared to the previous year.

Sam Khater, the Chief Economist at Freddie Mac, attributes this surge to the economy outperforming expectations and the corresponding rise in the 10-year Treasury yield, which, in turn, drives mortgage rates upwards. While demand for homes has been hindered by affordability challenges, the underlying issue remains the shortage of housing inventory.

As mortgage rates climb, the link between these rates and 10-year Treasury yields becomes clearer. Recently, the 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since 2007 summer. This is connected to the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes, which showed worries about long-lasting high inflation. Consequently, the Fed is being careful about controlling inflation, which could lead to higher interest rates.

Though the Fed doesn’t directly set mortgage interest rates, its actions have a cascading effect. Mortgage rates often mirror the movements of 10-year US Treasury yields. The correlation between the two is influenced by market anticipation, the actual actions of the Fed, and investor reactions. A rise in Treasury yields is paralleled by an increase in mortgage rates and vice versa.

Despite the economic growth and high wage gains observed in July’s retail sales data, concerns linger about the extended duration of elevated interest rates. The fear is that these rates could remain high for a substantial period.

The Fed’s cautious approach is attributed to its desire to fully understand the impact of previous rate hikes. This strategy may result in a “wait-and-see” approach in the upcoming meetings, potentially alleviating the steep upward trajectory of mortgage rates.

Looking ahead, George Ratiu, Chief Economist at Keeping Current Matters, emphasizes that borrowers should anticipate elevated borrowing costs, given the Fed’s persisting concerns about inflation. This translates to a challenging scenario for homebuyers as rising mortgage rates compound the already high home prices.

In 2023 alone, mortgage rates have surged by a whole percentage point—from 6.09% in February to the current 7.09%. Compared to the previous year, rates have risen by nearly 2 percentage points.

Ratiu points out that the present mortgage rate is 196 basis points above the rate from a year ago. This leads to a 17% rise in monthly mortgage payments for those purchasing a median-priced home. As a result, over 90% of homeowners with mortgages are choosing to keep their current homes. This is reducing the number of homes available for sale in the market.

Existing homeowners can benefit from high home prices, utilizing their equity to mitigate the impact of higher mortgage rates. However, first-time homebuyers face more challenging conditions.

With rents showing a decline for two consecutive months, the urgency among potential first-time buyers to make a hasty purchase has diminished. This might result in a slower sales pace but also offers prospective buyers more time to make informed decisions during the home-buying process.

