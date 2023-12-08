An appeals court that was considering the Federal Trade Commission’s appeal of a decision that had allowed the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft raised concerns about the agreement earlier this year. The San Francisco appeals court’s Jennifer Sung questioned Microsoft’s attorney on many occasions about whether the company’s intention to sell Activision games on the cloud in addition to video game consoles sufficiently addressed antitrust issues.

What FTC is saying

Sung stated at the hearing that “that’s not pro-competitive.” “You can’t equate a benefit to some consumers with a pro-competitive effect, even though that might benefit some consumers.” On October 13, Microsoft and Activision finalized the biggest gaming agreement ever, after nearly two years of legal battles with international authorities. In July, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to halt the purchase following a lengthy hearing. Nevertheless, the FTC persisted in its pursuit of the appeal and an internal trial, which will begin following the court’s ruling.

The corporations concluded their merger in October, thus it is too late for the appeals court to halt the transaction. However, the FTC may have a better chance in the internal processes, which are supervised by an administrative law judge, if the court rules in its favor. If the regulator wins, they could be able to try to undo the agreement, which would probably result in further lawsuits. Although uncommon, such behavior is not unheard of. The FDA is already working to undo Illumina Inc.’s acquisition of Grail, a firm that develops cancer detection, in 2021. Judges grilled the attorneys throughout the roughly 90-minute-long arguments on Wednesday, which was twice as long as was allowed.

Judge Daniel Collins on the case

According to Judge Daniel Collins, Microsoft seems to be leading the industry in both cloud-based and subscription gaming. The Xbox creator planned to “spend Sony out of business,” according to evidence presented by players in a separate private litigation. The court highlighted this information. Just before the FTC, the plaintiffs in that case presented their appeal before the same panel. Similar remarks were made by Judge Danielle Forrest, who emphasized Microsoft’s dominance in the cloud business and its headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Forrest stated, “Microsoft will arrive first and will arrive in style because it has the greatest infrastructure.” Microsoft “will make choices to ensure that it maintains its position as the largest player in that market indefinitely.”

What does Microsoft’s Attorney have to say?

According to Microsoft attorney Rakesh Kilaru, the FTC is modifying its claims made during the summer trial. He said that the FTC shouldn’t be permitted to argue that Microsoft’s acquisition would create a monopoly in cloud and subscription gaming, given it hadn’t done so before. Instead, he claimed, the agency contended that Microsoft would stop competing console and internet gaming services from getting access to Activision material.

“There isn’t evidence in the record that that state of affairs will harm competition,” he said.

Imad Abyad, an attorney for the FTC, focused on Corley’s conclusion, stating that rather than blocking the purchase temporarily and letting the agency’s internal trial proceed, she addressed factual disagreements in her opinion.

Collins questioned Abyad about why the UK deal, in which Microsoft consented to transfer Ubisoft Entertainment SA the cloud rights to Activision games published over the following 15 years, wasn’t enough to allay the worries of US antitrust authorities.