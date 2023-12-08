The 2023 Game Awards have come to a conclusion, but not before they gave us a glimpse into a celebration of gaming history and future directions. The Game Awards acknowledged the amazing games and developers of the previous year, of course, but they were also a platform for major announcements and news about forthcoming games.

All of the major winners from the evening will be included in this piece, including the highly sought-after Game of the Year title, which is even more noteworthy given the enormous success of 2023. Even though there were several games this year that might have all been contenders for Game of the Year in previous years, only one was able to take home the title this time, and that game was Baldur’s Gate 3.

In addition to being named Game of the Year and having its Xbox version shadow dropped, Baldur’s Gate 3 also took home awards for Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, Best Community Support, and Player’s Voice. Best Art Direction, Best Story, and Best Game Direction were the next three awards won by Alan Wake 2.

List of the Award Category and Winners

On December 7, the 10th annual Game Awards were broadcast live on over 30 platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok Live, and X, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. As usual, there were many surprises throughout the ceremony. Sega said that they are reviving classic titles including Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, and Shinobi, and EA Originals announced the upcoming Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. The complete list of winners for The Game Awards 2023 can be seen below. Don’t forget to also check out our compilation of all the greatest revelations from The Game Awards.

Game of the Year award

Identifying a video game that offers the finest possible experience in every creative and technological domain.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Winner

Spider-Man 2

Alan Wake 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Game Direction

Given in recognition of exceptional creative vision and inventiveness in game design and directing.

Alan Wake 2 – Winner

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Best Story

For exceptional game narrative creation and storytelling.

Alan Wake 2 – WINNER

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

For exceptional artistic design and animation accomplishment, either in terms of creativity or technique.

Alan Wake 2 – WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Music

For exceptional music, which may include a licensed soundtrack, an original song, or a score.

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16 – Winner

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space Remake

Hi-Fi Rush – Winner

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Best Performance

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.

Ben Starr – Final Fantasy 16

Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

For an intellectually stimulating game that conveys a pro-social message.

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia – Winner

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Given to a game in recognition of its exceptional continual content creation that enhances the user experience with each passing day.

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077 – Winner

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

For exceptional technical and artistic accomplishment in a game developed outside of the conventional publishing framework.

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars – Winner

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

For the best new independent studio’s first game.

Cocoon – Winner

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

For the greatest mobile game available.

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail – Winner

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Community Support

Honoring a game for exceptional openness, reactivity, and community engagement, including social media activity and patch releases for the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 16

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

Offers the greatest gaming experience available on any platform, whether in virtual or augmented reality.

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village – Winner

Synapse

Innovation in Accessibility

Identifying hardware and/or software that is advancing the medium by including features, technology, and content to enable gaming and enjoyment by a larger audience.

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport – Winner

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best Action Game

For the finest action game with a strong emphasis on battle.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Winner

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Adventure/Action Game

Combat, exploration, and puzzle solving should all be included in the greatest action/adventure game.

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Winner

Best RPG

For the greatest game ever created, with extensive character customization, growth, and massively multiplayer action.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

For the greatest game with a focus on multiplayer action.

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 – Winner

Best Sports/Racing Game

For the top racing games and sports, both conventional and unconventional.

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport – Winner

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motofest

Best SIM/Strategy Game

The best game, regardless of platform, that focuses on turn-based or real-time simulation or strategy gameplay.

Advanced Wars 1+” Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4 – Winner

Best Multiplayer

Regardless of the game’s genre or platform, exceptional online multiplayer gameplay and design, encompass cooperative and massively multiplayer experiences.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Content Creator of the Year

For a streamer or content producer who, in 2021, has had a significant and constructive influence on the community.

IronMouse – Winner

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Athlete

The 2021 esports player, regardless of game, deemed to be the most exceptional in terms of performance and behavior.

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok – Winner

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen

Best Esport Coach

The 2021 Esports coach was deemed the most exceptional in terms of both performance and behavior.

Christine “potter” Chi – Winner

Danny “zonic” Sorensen

Jordan “Gunba” Graham

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Best Esports Event

Identifying an event (that took place over one or more days) that gave participants and the broadcast audience the best possible experience.

2023 League of Legends World Championship – Winner

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Best Esports Game

For the game, regardless of genre or platform, that has given gamers the best overall esports experience (including competitions, community support, and content updates).

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant – Winner

Best Esports Team

Naming a particular esports team that was deemed to have the best performance and behavior in 2021 (not the entire company).

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming – Winner

Team Vitality

Most Anticipated Game

Acknowledging a game that has been announced and shown to have the ability to advance the gaming industry.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Winner

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best Adaption

Honoring entertainment endeavors influenced by video games, such as TV shows, motion pictures, comic books, and more.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us – Winner

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Player’s Voice

Fans vote for their favorite 2023 game in this category 100% of the time.