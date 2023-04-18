US Secret Service is Tracking OnlyFans and Twitch Users: Concerns Raised Over Government Surveillance

Recently, it was revealed that the US Secret Service is tracking users on websites like OnlyFans and Twitch, as well as more popular sites like Facebook and Twitter. The US Secret Service is reportedly tracking users on websites like OnlyFans and Twitch, according to documents obtained by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a government watchdog organization. The briefing sheets, which were obtained by CREW, reveal that the Secret Service is keeping tabs on a number of websites, including OnlyFans, Pinterest, and Twitch, in addition to more popular sites like Facebook and Twitter.

While it is not surprising that the Secret Service is monitoring Facebook and Twitter, given the impact these sites have had on culture and politics, the inclusion of OnlyFans and Twitch on the list is somewhat unexpected. OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share adult content with their subscribers, while Twitch is a live streaming platform primarily used by gamers.

The briefing sheets obtained by CREW date back to December 2020, and were originally sought in relation to the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots. While the documents do not provide any details on why the Secret Service is tracking users on these sites, it is likely that they are looking for potential threats to national security.

The disclosure has alarmed users of these platforms, many of whom are concerned about their privacy and government spying. The legality of the Secret Service’s actions and whether they violate users’ constitutional rights have been questioned.

The news comes amid growing concerns about government surveillance and the use of technology to monitor citizens. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile cases involving the collection of data by government agencies, including the National Security Agency‘s (NSA) mass surveillance program.

In response to the revelations, a spokesperson for the Secret Service stated that the agency "does not comment on protective intelligence matters." However, they did note that the Secret Service is "committed to protecting the safety and security of the individuals we protect, as well as the general public."

While the Secret Service’s actions may be cause for concern, it is important to note that they are not the only government agency tracking users on these platforms. In 2020, it was revealed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was monitoring social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in an effort to identify potential threats to national security.

As technology continues to evolve, it is likely that government surveillance will become an increasingly contentious issue. While there is a need to protect national security, it is important to balance this with the right to privacy and freedom of expression. As such, it is important for citizens to remain vigilant and informed about the actions of government agencies, and to hold them accountable when necessary.

In conclusion, the news that the US Secret Service is tracking users on websites like OnlyFans and Twitch has raised concerns about government surveillance and the potential violation of users’ privacy and constitutional rights. While it is important to protect national security, it is equally important to balance this with the right to privacy and freedom of expression. As technology continues to evolve, it is likely that government surveillance will become an increasingly contentious issue. It is important for citizens to remain informed about the actions of government agencies and to hold them accountable when necessary.

