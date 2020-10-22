US Telecom firms to get unbranded phones from lava and Micromax

To stop relying on China, US Telecom firms might soon start obtaining unbranded phones from Indian smartphone brands. These phones will be low-cost budget devices and will be sold with bundled subscription in the US. Reports suggest that Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are already in talks with Micromax and Lava to supply them with large no of devices.

How Lava and Micromax are slowly making a comeback?

The fact that Lava and Micromax might also manufacture smartphones for the US means more business. Lava already makes smartphones for AT&T and soon might be working with Verizon and T-mobile too. It seems they have already started producing phones in good quantities for the US and so we can expect the same in India too. Lava’s co-founder SN Rai said, “While the shift started some time ago, the trend has become far more prominent in the past few months with the volume of enquiries steadily picking up”.

After a disappointing disappearance from the Indian Market due to tough competition from Chinese brands, we might see Lava and Micromax soon make a solid comeback. We already have information that Micromax plans to disrupt the Indian Market like old times with their ‘IN’ lineup.

As per the information shared by Rahul Sharma, the launch of the smartphones is going to happen before Diwali. He also said that they are willing to deliver value for money smartphones that will disrupt the price segments they are launched in.

The best details about the smartphones that Rahul shared was the presence of a stock UI and bloat-free experience. “For us, it will be a very-very clean experience — absolutely near-stock Android experience. No bloatware, no ads, nothing. We’re [also] not going to take your data, we’re not going to do it.” said Rahul.

Following on the footsteps of Micromax and doing business with US telecom firms on the side LAVA might also launch some great alternatives to Chinese brands in India. The more the competition in the market among Indian brands, the better they do. It also means that we might soon make in India a complete reality.

If you ask me whether Micromax and Lava are going to make a comeback in India, I will say yes. At least I hope that they do. What do you think about the same? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

