Netflix to offer two days of unlimited streaming in India

Netflix is one of the most popular and costliest streaming platforms in India. Considering the large population of the country, the user base of the app in India is quite small at 2 million. This is why they have planned to bring a promotional offer and provide two days of unlimited streaming starting on 4th December. This promotional offer is a part of Streamfest and might also be offered in other countries too depending on its reception.

Netflix’s statement on the offer

Netflix COO Greg Peters said in an interview, “An idea we’re excited about — and we’ll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country, access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully, get a bunch of those folks to sign up”.

During the offer period, users won’t be needing to add any payment details and can use the streaming service. This offer period comes after the platform cancelled one-month trials. This was due to the fact that many people were exploiting their trial offers to their advantage.

As mentioned on their page it says, “Free trials are not available, but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you. As a Netflix member, all our plans give you access to our full catalogue of TV shows and movies. Choose a plan that works for you and sign up for Netflix!”

