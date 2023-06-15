US Treasury Secretary Yellen warns against decoupling with China

In a speech delivered at the Global Economic Forum, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned against the idea of decoupling with China, stating that such a move would be “a big mistake.” Yellen’s remarks come amidst growing tensions between the United States and China as both countries grapple with various economic and geopolitical challenges.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, cautioned against discontinuing trade with China, emphasizing that it would be a significant error for the United States, despite acknowledging the existence of certain human rights issues that require attention. Yellen stressed the need to mitigate risks but firmly opposed the idea of severing ties with China, stating that such a move would have disastrous consequences.

Yellen Urges Caution, Discourages Decoupling from China

During her congressional testimony, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the importance of preserving US ties with China, asserting that it is in the best interest of the United States.

“While we surely have concerns that need to be addressed, decoupling would be a big mistake.”

Yellen elaborated on the mutual benefits of trade between the United States and China, highlighting how Americans enjoy access to more affordable goods produced in China while China benefits from the exports it receives from the United States.

Lawmakers Clash Over Decoupling from China’s Controversial Industries

Yellen faced opposition from certain lawmakers, including Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-MO), who serves as Chair of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Capital Markets. Wagner expressed her belief that decoupling from Chinese industries and entities involved in severe human rights abuses is necessary. Yellen responded by explaining that there are existing sanctions preventing Americans from conducting business with entities implicated in China’s alleged human rights violations.

Emphasizing once again the potential “disastrous” consequences of ending trade with China, the Treasury Secretary restated:

“ De-risk? Yes. Decouple? Absolutely not. “

Additionally, the Treasury Secretary urged lawmakers to boost lending to developing nations as a countermeasure against China’s expanding influence. She underscored the Biden Administration’s commitment to enhancing participation in several programs, such as those facilitated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the African Development Fund (ADF).

Yellen emphasized the significance of these investments, stating that they would strengthen the United States’ engagement in these regions during a period of geopolitical competition. She highlighted that they serve as a crucial countermeasure to nontransparent and unsustainable lending practices by other countries, such as China.

Navigating Complexities: Yellen’s Nuanced Stance Amidst Heightened US-China Tensions

Yellen’s speech comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two economic giants. Disputes over trade, technology, and human rights have strained relations between the United States and China in recent years. The Biden administration has maintained a tough stance on China, imposing sanctions and restrictions on Chinese entities for alleged human rights abuses and unfair trade practices.

However, Yellen’s position reflects a more nuanced approach that recognizes the complexities of the US-China relationship. While acknowledging the need for addressing concerns, she highlights the importance of continued engagement and cooperation to foster economic growth and address global challenges.

In conclusion, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s remarks advocating against decoupling with China highlight the complexities of the US-China relationship. While acknowledging concerns over trade, technology, and human rights, Yellen emphasizes the importance of continued engagement and cooperation. She warns that severing ties with China would have severe repercussions for both countries and the global economy.

Yellen’s position reflects a more measured approach, recognizing the need for addressing contentious issues while maintaining constructive engagement. As the United States grapples with its relationship with China, her stance serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing interests for long-term prosperity and stability in an interconnected world.

