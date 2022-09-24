USA To Extend Its Internet Services To Iran

The USA has decided to extend its internet services to Iran. The decision to extend the internet services comes amid the restriction it has imposed on Iran following the death of a woman in her twenties. The decision was also tweeted by the Secretary of State, who wrote in his tweet that, the United States is extending internet services to ensure access to information. The internet services are expected to be provided by Starlink.

Murder of 22-year-old

Iran is currently grappling with protests due to the death of a 22-year-old which took place in police custody. The deceased Mahsa Amini died after she was arrested by morality police for not wearing head scarves. Reports bring out that the incident has led to massive outrage in the country which has claimed the lives of seven people. Reportedly, Iranian women are protesting by burning to cut their hair and burning their hijabs.

In the context of restrictions, the USA has imposed on Iran, an official of the treasury department said that the department expects the internet service provider to write to them regarding the permission for hardware equipment as they are not covered under the license.

Starlink

Starlink which provides internet services using satellites is said to be best suited for isolated geographies. It makes use of its constellation of low-orbiting satellites to provide internet services. Starlink provides services in 36 countries currently. It is aiming to extend its services to other countries in the coming years.

Full Support

However, according to a statement by a US state department spokesperson, said that one fares well on the parameters provided in the license and need not ask for additional permissions. The official further added that in case acquiring permission for Space X becomes necessary the OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) would welcome it.

A Treasury official briefing reporters said: “Our understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be commercial grade, and it would be hardware that’s not covered in the general license; so that would be something they would need to write into Treasury for.”

The department official concluded by saying, it would entertain a query regarding the activity which involves providing internet access to the country.

Elon Musk who controls Starlink in a statement on Monday said that he would like to provide broadband-based internet services to Iran, which he is already offering in Ukraine. Musk had said that he is planning to apply for an exemption.