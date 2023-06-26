Looking to up your game and boost your winning odds in online blackjack? Studying a good strategy chart is all well and good, but there’s more to playing online blackjack for real money in Australia than that. That’s why we’ve collected this list of useful tips which are worth remembering before your next game.

If you’re not quite sure when to hit, stand, double down, or split, you’re in the right place. We’ll be guiding you through these decisions and providing expert advice. We’ll also suggest ways in which you can gamble responsibly to make sure that you keep enjoying the thrill of the game, free from any negative consequences.

Time Your Hitting

Knowing when to hit in blackjack can significantly impact your chances of success. To maximize your chances of winning, hit when you have a hand with a low total value, typically less than 12, and the dealer displays a high up card (7 or higher). It’s also advisable to hit when your hand’s total value ranges from 12 to 16, and the dealer’s up card falls within the medium to high range. If you find yourself with a soft hand, featuring an Ace and a card that can be counted as 1 or 11, and the dealer presents a medium to high up card, hitting would be the most strategic choice. But when dealt a pair of Aces or eights, it’s generally recommended to split them, except when the dealer reveals a high up card, in which case hitting may be the best option.

Know When To Stand

Strategic standing in blackjack is crucial to ensure victory over the dealer. Stand when you believe your hand is powerful enough to surpass the dealer’s hand or when your fear exceeding 21. As a general rule, stand when you have a hard total of 17 or higher, indicating a strong hand capable of winning the round. Similarly, if you hold a soft total, denoting an Ace and one or more other cards summing up to a value, stand when your total reaches 18 or higher. Taking an additional card in these scenarios holds no advantage for you. Doing so would only increase your risk of going over 21 and losing the game. Thus, in such situations, it’s wisest to stand and keep your position.

Double Down Like A Pro

Doubling down is a clever move when you’d need one additional card to improve your hand. For example, if your initial cards yield a total of 10 or 11, a face card or a 10 would grant you an impressive total of 20 or 21. Moreover, doubling down would be a smart move when the dealer starts with a weak card, such as a six. For beginners, doubling down is recommended when holding a total of 11, unless the dealer presents an ace, or when having a total of 10, except when the dealer holds a 10 or an ace. Additionally, novice players should think about doubling down with a nine if the dealer displays a subpar starting card, like a three, four, five, or six.

Master Pair Splitting

When it comes to splitting, you may be familiar with the popular saying advising to “always split aces and eights”. However, it’s also wise to consider splitting twos, threes, sixes, sevens, and nines, if the dealer’s card falls between two and six. This strategic maneuver can improve your odds. However, it’s crucial to remember never to split a pair of fives or tens, as this would undermine your advantageous position at the table.

Gamble Responsibly

While the above tips can help you boost your chances of winning, this final pointer can help you ensure safe gambling for a sustainable gambling journey.

Firstly, to keep your gambling escapades on the responsible side, it’s always advisable to establish a budget and stick to it. The budget you allocate should be an amount that you afford to lose. And the most important part is that you actually stick to the budget you set. This way you can enjoy the thrill of the game with your mind at rest that you’re in control of your finances and capable of managing the risks involved.

Secondly, part of gambling responsibly is about making rational choices. Thus, it’s advisable to avoid any potential distractions. These could be anything from negative emotional states to misguided personal biases or even excessive alcohol consumption.

Finally, avoid the downward spiral by making sure not to chase losses. When you keep gambling to try and recover previous losses, you’d essentially be paving the way for more losses. In gambling, knowing when to stop is a strategy in itself and a surefire way to minimize any unnecessary financial losses.

Comments

comments