Buying a used car can be a smart financial decision, but navigating the pre-owned market comes with its own set of challenges. While finding a reliable, budget-friendly car is totally achievable, certain models are best left on the lot. Here, experts weigh in on eight categories of used cars that might entice trouble down the road.

1. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Brands with Poor Reliability Ratings

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the umbrella company for Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Alfa Romeo, has had a well-documented history of reliability issues. While some FCA models have improved in recent years, many older ones continue to plague reliability reports. “[FCA] vehicles tend to have more problems than average throughout their ownership period,” says Michael Monticello, a mechanic with over 20 years of experience. “This can translate into higher repair costs and more time spent in the shop for used car buyers.”

Before considering any FCA brand used car, thoroughly research the specific model’s reliability record. Resources like Consumer Reports and J.D. Power offer valuable insights into past problems and potential ownership headaches.

2. Certain High-Performance Sports Cars

The allure of a pre-owned sports car can be strong, but experts warn against getting swept up in the thrill of the moment. “Many high-performance cars require specialized maintenance and parts that can be significantly more expensive than your average sedan,” explains Nadia Garcia, a certified pre-owned car manager at a major dealership. “These cars are also driven harder and more aggressively on average, which can lead to a higher likelihood of hidden problems.”

Unless you’re a seasoned mechanic comfortable with the specific demands of a performance car, it’s best to steer clear. The high costs of maintenance and repairs can quickly turn your dream car into a financial nightmare.

3. Specific Trucks with Towing or Off-Road History

Trucks are built tough, but even the most rugged ones can suffer wear and tear from heavy towing or off-road adventures. “If you’re looking at a used truck, inquire about its towing history and how it’s been used,” advises mechanic Michael Monticello. “Trucks used for heavy hauling or frequent off-roading could have unseen damage to the suspension, drivetrain, and undercarriage.”

A pre-purchase inspection by a trusted mechanic is crucial for any used car, but especially for trucks that might have seen heavy-duty use. Be wary of any truck that seems suspiciously cheap, as it could be hiding expensive repairs waiting to happen.

4. Models with Early Versions of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT)

Continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering smooth acceleration and potentially better fuel economy. However, early iterations of CVT technology sometimes had reliability issues. “If you’re considering a used car with a CVT, make sure it’s not one of the early models known for transmission problems,” cautions Nadia Garcia. “A faulty CVT can be very expensive to repair or replace.”

Research the specific model year and CVT pairing to ensure you’re not inheriting someone else’s transmission woes. Consulting a mechanic familiar with CVTs can also provide valuable insights.

5. Luxury Cars with Astronomical Repair Costs

Luxury cars might seem like a steal on the used market but don’t be fooled by the initial price tag. “The maintenance and repair costs on luxury cars can be significantly higher than those of everyday vehicles,” says Michael Monticello. “From specialized parts to complex technology, even minor repairs on a luxury car can break the bank.”

Factor in potential repair costs alongside the purchase price when considering a used luxury car. Unless you have a significant buffer for unexpected repair bills, a less expensive, reliable option might be a wiser long-term choice.

6. Heavily Flooded Cars

Flood damage can be catastrophic for a car, causing electrical problems, rust, and engine issues that may not surface immediately. “Water damage can have serious long-term consequences,” warns Nadia Garcia. “A seemingly well-priced used car could be hiding a history of flooding, leading to expensive repairs or even a complete breakdown down the line.”

Be cautious of any used car with a salvaged title, which often indicates flood damage. A thorough inspection by a mechanic experienced in flood-damaged cars is highly recommended.

7. Cars with Extensive Body Modifications

While some tasteful modifications might not be a dealbreaker, extensive bodywork on a used car can be a red flag. “Major body modifications could indicate previous accidents or attempts to cover up underlying problems,” explains mechanic Michael Monticello. “It can also raise concerns about the overall quality of the repairs and the potential for future issues.”

8. Rental Cars with High Mileage and Unknown Provenance

Rental cars are notorious for racking up high mileage in a short period and enduring a variety of drivers. “The wear and tear on rental cars can be significant,” says Nadia Garcia. “They’re often driven hard and not always meticulously maintained.”

While some rental car companies have begun offering certified pre-owned programs with lower mileage vehicles, caution is still advised for standard used rentals on the market. The lack of detailed service history can make it difficult to assess the car’s true condition.