Used wrong email to create Facebook account? Here is how to correct.

When you are separated from family and friends, social media applications can help bridge the gap. Many social media platforms, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, can be used to stay in touch with loved ones. People of all ages use Facebook to communicate, share posts, make updates, and do other things. Do you have a Facebook page? To create it, you’ll need your email address or phone number.

But what if you created your Facebook account with the incorrect email address? There is nothing to be concerned about or afraid of. The email address you provided is easily changeable. You can also change your email address using your smartphone, desktop, or laptop. Here’s a step-by-step guide to walk you through the procedure.

How to Change the Incorrect Email Address Used to Create a Facebook Account: Using a Computer

1.In order to change your email and complete your Facebook account, you must have a secure email address that only you have access to.

2. Navigate to facebook.com/confirmemail.php and click the Update Contact Information button.

3. Enter the email address or mobile phone number that you have access to and click Add.

4. When you confirm a new email, Facebook replaces the incorrect email account you created.

1. Open the Facebook app on your Android or iPhone and select Change Email Address.

2. Enter your email address and click Continue / Submit.

