After days and weeks and months of countless speculations floating around the internet, Google has finally revealed its new redesigned G Suite apps. There are new logos and the G Suite branding is over with and will now be called as Google Workspace. Google has done everything correct as a refresh was long overdue, but what went wrong?

The new logos for the world’s most popular email service- Gmail, Google Maps, Calendar, Photos, Meet etc. are clearly inspired by Google’s original four colour branding. The signature colours from the OG Google Logo are blue, green, yellow and red and these are all used in the rebranding of the new Google Workspace icons. There is a sheer consistency between all the new icons with the same colour scheme but this consistency seems to bother a lot of users all across the globe.

Users are in pure frustration when talking about the new Gmail icon. Clearly, the icon is a minimal version of the previous one with a simple M with popped in four colours, similar to the recently updated Maps and Photos icon. All in all, the new logo is better than the existing with clean-minimal and colourful look.

The problem is too much consistency and similarity between all of the new icons, people are clearly not able to distinguish between them and this is leading up to their online portrayal of frustrated tweets, posts and comments.

The consensus if this problem is that all of these new icons look too similar and are easy to mistake for one another, this leads to lack of efficiency in a workspace.

Google’s views on this issue explains the reason for their choice, they say that these new icons reflect that their services are connected, integrated, flexible and helpful in a workspace environment.

In addition to that they commented that they are eventually a part of the same family and that shows.

Although, the response from users say otherwise and let us see what Google has to do about the issue. Will they change their logos again?