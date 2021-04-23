Utter Pradesh government to operate 700 e-buses

Under Yogi Adityanath’s government, Utter Pradesh is set to operate e-buses. By the year-end, they plan to launch 700 electric buses in 14 cities of the state.
In February Greenwell Mobility private limited backed the chance to deploy 350 e-buses in UP. However, now the government finally announced that 700 buses across 14 states will be operated.
Greenwell Mobility won the bid to provide not only buses but also infrastructure. For the buses to run without any hurdles, it is expected that bus stations have charging options.
Furthermore, it is expected that 1,000 direct jobs are made open with this initiation.
The government is yet to release the proper details of how many busses each city will receive.
E- Bus potential
As speculated, the minimum traveling distance is 63,000 km per annum. This project is expected to reduce carbon emissions up to large extent.
The spokesperson said to Economic Times, more buses are expected to come after this launch. Also, using e-buses the traffic can be reduced as a tracking system is made available.