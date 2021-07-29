Vaccination mandatory, Big Tech in the US tells employees

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been on the rise in the United States, having first appeared in India but quickly spreading to account for more than 80% of coronavirus infections in the United States.

As the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 strain spurs a recurrence in cases, Twitter Inc is closing its re-opened offices in the United States. Twitter also halted future office reopenings on Wednesday, which began permitting staff back to its San Francisco and New York campuses at 50 percent capacity around a week ago, following a 16-month hiatus.

Many other big tech companies are making vaccination mandatory for on-campus personnel.

Alphabet Inc’s (Alphabet) On Wednesday, Google and Facebook Inc said that all U.S. employees must get vaccinated before entering the workplace. In the next months, Google plans to expand its vaccine campaign to additional areas.

On Tuesday, health officials advised Americans who have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 to resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces in areas where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.

According to a report by Deadline, Netflix Inc has introduced a policy requiring vaccines for all cast and staff members on all of its US films. Due to a recent increase in instances caused by the Delta variant across multiple areas, Google said on Wednesday that it will extend its work-from-home policy until Oct. 18. Many big businesses, like Microsoft and Uber, have stated that staff will be able to return to work after months of being forced to work from home due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

Lyft Inc, a San Francisco-based ride-hailing business that had already made vaccinations necessary for employees returning to work, has postponed its reopening from September to February.