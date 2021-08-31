Vagrus: The Riven Realms gets an October release date

Vagrus: The Riven Realms is one of the few RPGs that resembles an artistic and fashionable fantasy novel set in a fascinating post-apocalyptic world abandoned by gods and ravaged by obscure cataclysms. Players take on the role of the leader of the Vagrus Caravan and try to survive in a strange, dangerous, and dark fantasy world while leading a traveling undertaking of all kinds of adventures. The world of the Vagrus is for exploring, filled with unique locations, strange factions, and a colorful cast of characters. Build your caravan and your companions to explore a dark fantasy sandbox world and survive harsh and challenging environments.

At the time of writing, a brand new Gamescom demo is available on the Vagrus Steam website. Vagrus: The Riven Realms will be released in North America on October 9 for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 with a European release on October 12. The release of the full version of the game will be on October 5th, 2021, and will be exclusively available for PC at that time.

Adventure Swap, fight and explore your way to success as a leader of a travel company in Vagrus, a post-apocalyptic fantasy role-playing/strategy hybrid developed by Lost Pilgrims. A deep, text-heavy, strategic role-playing game awaits you in Vagrus: The Torn Realms, and it will reach the Big Ten on October 5 when it leaves Early Access.

If you have played the Vagrus prologue demo, you probably have already a good idea of the big story waiting for you. The game is the sequel to Baldurs Gate S. Baldur s Gate is a series of role-playing games set in the fantasy world of the forgotten regions. Baldurs Gates 3 is the next generation of the role-playing game set in The Forgotten Realms (r), the backdrop to Dungeons & Dragons (r), which has been in the making for over 20 years.

As many of us who have played tabletop RPGs can attest can, the freedom to create a world in the blink of an eye that you win when players make their way through it is unmatched. The setting was built around the tabletop role-playing game Riven Realms, so you can use it as a setting for your first video game.

Vagrus was founded in 2017 and aims to bring to more viewers the spirit of Tabletop Role-Playing and Dark Fantasy than ever before. It has a mix of turn-based combat and high-level strategy based on a series of granular decisions such as dealing with the Night Watch.

At Gamescom 2021 the role-playing game developer confirmed that the launch on the PC took place on October 5. One of the upcoming milestones of our FIG campaign is the release of the first region of the main game as an independent story, Pilgrims in the Wasteland, which takes place 10 years after the main story. The region itself will contain about ten hours of content and depending on the pace of the campaign, we will add more and more regions throughout 2020 to the release of games, and of course, we hope that the commercial performance will allow us to continue adding content in the form of DLCs.

Vagrus: The Riven Realms will include branched storylines, resources, and crew management elements. All facets of gameplay are in the works as we begin to develop the game. Money raised to cover certain milestones will support this, and the developer will soon release a new version of the game.

The developers decided to set up Vagrus during a period when we were not campaigning. There was a sense that the team was working towards the goal of opening up a dangerous world where travel was risky, and essentially we wanted to integrate Vagrus into our own tabletop sessions.

They have regarded Empire as analogous to Rome in the way it is presented in the game, and that is, of course, hilarious nonsense. That said, if you try vagrus, that’s the kind of storytelling you’re going to get. The menus are pen and paper, and their aesthetics make them look a little cluttered and complex, but my saying is that this is down to the mechanics of the game, which I am sure I will continue to improve.

With a growing support base, the developer launched a fig. co / Vagrus crowdfunding campaign, which attracted hundreds of supporters who enjoyed playing the alpha build and the release one by one as we developed new features and content. Vagrus was one of the first campaigns to launch Feigen in a brand new framework called Open Access.