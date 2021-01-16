Vaio Laptops make a comeback in the Indian market

Vaio laptops were one of the most popular brands for personal computing back in the day and were sold under the brand name of Sony Vaio in India as well as the rest of the world till 2014. Then later Sony sold off its Personal Computer Vaio business to a Japanese Private Equity Group, Japan Industrial Partners for an estimated amount of £300 million.

However, since then the laptops completely disappeared from the Indian market until 2021 when it is ready to make a comeback against popularity and demand. The Vaio laptops are already available in the Indian market and are sold through the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The announcement was made on the Vaio India’s Twitter handle revealing that the laptops will be available from the 15th of January 2021 from 1 pm onwards. This means that the laptops are available from today for purchase.

The laptop and Personal Computing market in India have been a bit saturated with a plethora of different brands launching new and better products every day. This complaint cannot be justified as it benefits the customers with some amazing options at different price points. However, the talk about confusion shall be done on a whole different blog post.

Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director, South Asia, Vaio mentions in a statement that with the relaunch of their laptops in the Indian market, Vaio primarily focuses on reclaiming their position in the Indian PC market. She further says that Vaio has an unrivalled demand by the customers in India.

The official licensee for Vaio laptops in all of the Asian market is Nexstgo Company Limited which has launched two laptops in the Indian market called VAIO SE14 and VAIO E15. These notebooks mark the re-entry of the long-lost branding of Vaio in India.

For those of you who don’t know, Nexstgo is the company which is known for its Avita-branded sleek designed laptops in India. Well, both of these new Vaio laptops will be available on Amazon to pre-order and for this, the platform has also created a microsite for the brand’s launch in India.

On the microsite, the launch details of the Vaio laptops along with their specifications, prices and pre-order details are available for the customers to see and compare. The new laptops are sleek, lightweight, portable and colourful, all of these features with high-performance capabilities.

Sony sold their laptop branding back in 2014 as it had determined that concentrating on its product line-up on tablets and smartphones will be optimal for the future of the company, according to a 2014 report. Keeping this thought process in view, the technology company sold its Personal Computer business to a new company, Japan Industrial Partners.