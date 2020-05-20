Vakilsearch secured funding from Udaan Co-founder

Vakilsearch, a Chennai based online platform for the compliance, legal, tax service, has now secured an undisclosed amount from technology growth investor and the co-founder of the B2B eCommerce platform, Udaan.

Vakilsearch CEO Hrishikesh Datar said,

“At Vakilsearch, we have always focussed on providing businesses and individuals a trouble-free experience. With an Amazon rivaling NPS score of 56 and an average rating of 4.2/5 from 1,400 verified Google reviews behind us, we are delighted to tie-up with Sujeet to expand our leadership position.”

Founded by the Hrishikesh Datar, Vakilsearch helps businesses with registrations, accounting, filing, incorporations, legal documentation, and annual compliance. The startup even further offers several need-based services such as property agreements tax filings and consumer rights protection.

“Vakilsearch has soared high to a leadership position in the fast-growing legal tech market, and the startup’s drive to pursue more is exceptional. Really proud that 10 percent of all Indian Pvt Ltd companies seek them out for help with registration and filings. Vakilsearch is a great example of a capital-efficient business, solving an age-old problem with cutting-edge technology, and thereby transforming the ecosystem,” added Sujeet.

